They said I took on Hrithik Roshan and stole the show in Shootout at Lokhandwala: Rohit Roy says cheers rarely got him more work | Bollywood News





Actor Rohit Roy said he faces a particular dilemma: he often finds that people appreciate his work, but this recognition does not necessarily translate into better and bigger work. The actor, who has been in the industry for 30 years, said he always had to wait for the next big project even though he had done successful films. In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Rohit Roy spoke about his film career and said that while he is personally 'happy', he is not 'happy' as an artist. “I'm happy and content, but of course I'm hungry for the kind of work I want to do. Saying I'm not good or competent is one thing, but when people write after every show or movie that I performed excellently, it Hrithik Roshan challenged in Kaabilstole the show in Shootout at Lokhandwala climax… why are you writing my friend? If you write this, it means I did a good job. “But sometimes that doesn’t translate into work. Earlier, I was a little discouraged, because even though I had given a big hit where I was the main lead, even then it didn't translate. Shootout At Lokhandwala has become a cult film, but translate these words. Then I had to wait for Kaabil to arrive. Then I had to wait for Mumbai Saga to arrive. I was just waiting. I'm not happy as an actor, I'm hungry. I still look older. I don’t look my age…” he added. Rohit burst onto the scene in the early 2000s, with his TV shows like Kkusum, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Swabhimaan, among others. The actor has been called the “Prince of Indian Television” and has appeared in several popular films. In an earlier interview with Indianexpress.com, Rohit had said that he should have been “more careful” in his “early years” as an actor and taken his work more seriously. “I should have been more responsible as a person; I took everything for granted. When a boy from a small town comes here and is suddenly considered the idol of Indian television… I always used to look over my shoulder to check if he was talking to me or anyone else. In the first six months of being crowned the 'Prince of TV', Shobhaa De wrote incredible articles about me and it all went to my head. “I wasn't serious about the kind of work I took. I thought if it worked, that meant I worked, which meant whatever I did would work. But it didn't work, it didn't work. It’s been a major learning curve,” he said. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

