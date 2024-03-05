Barbie dominated the box office, but 2023 was tough for women in Hollywood





When Greta Gerwig did not receive an Oscar nomination last month for Best Director for Barbie, despite the film's Best Picture nomination and its status as a global box office phenomenon, the news reignited the scrutiny of genre diversity within the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. membership. The directors' branch, which chooses the five nominees for this Oscar category, is made up of 25% women. Overall, 34 percent of the academy's more than 10,000 members are women. The academy, like our industry, should reflect the world we live in, said Barbie producer David Heyman. The fact that this is not the case is simply false.

In 2016, the academy reacting to the #OscarsSoWhite backlash after two straight years of all-white acting nominees announced its A2020 Initiative, intended to double the number of women and people of color among its members within five years. In June 2020, he said he had achieved these goals.

But since then, the percentage of women in the academy has increased by one point, to 34 percent. (Academy members can choose not to identify as male or female. Other choices include “agender, non-binary, other”, prefer to describe themselves, and prefer not to say.) The percentage of people of color fell one point, to 18. percent. The academy is an invitation-only, non-profit organization that represents acceptance at the highest echelons of the film industry. Although membership requirements differ for each of its 18 branches, individuals must be sponsored by two members of the branch they wish to join. Oscar nominees are automatically considered for membership. In an effort to maintain its size of approximately 10,000 members, the academy has reduced the number of people admitted each year in recent years, from a high of 928 in 2018 to an average of 397 per year since 2020. In an interview, Meredith Shea, the academy's head of membership, impact and industry, said she was unhappy with the current membership makeup, but added that the academy's executive committee each branch always sought to increase representation at all levels.

“I'm taking a fresh look at what we need to do and the steps that need to be taken,” Ms. Shea said. There are 18 different branches that reflect different industries. So looking at what you need to do in visual effects, are we creating a pipeline program there? What happens in costumes and makeup is not what happens in some of our other disciplines. Nothing slows down, nothing stops, she added. It's just about making sure we do things right and holistically, because there will never be a one-size-fits-all solution. The administrators branch is led by two women, Ava DuVernay and Susanne Bier. Only eight women have been nominated for best director, including Jane Campion twice and Justine Triet this year. Ms Gerwig is one of them, having won for Lady Bird in 2017. Three women have won the prize: Ms Campion, Kathryn Bigelow and Chlo Zhao. Two women have been nominated only once in the same year: Ms. Zhao and Emerald Fennell in 2021. The Academy noted that, for the first time, three films nominated for Best Picture this year were directed by women: Barbie, Mrs. Triets Anatomy of a Fall and Past Lives, directed by Céline Song. And in each of the last five years, at least one of the best film nominees has been directed by a woman. Barbie received eight nominations in total, including a nomination for Ms. Gerwig and Noah Baumbach in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Some branches of makeup and hairstyling, casting directors and costume designers are dominated by women. The three sectors with the fewest women are sound (15 percent), visual effects (12 percent) and cinematographers (11 percent). Yet some advocates for better opportunities for women in the entertainment industry say that while they would like to see better gender representation in the academy, it operates within a broader ecosystem. We want the academy to achieve parity, but the academy reflects the industry, said Kirsten Schaffer, executive director of Women in Film, a nonprofit advocacy group. In a report Published last month, the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California found that the number of women and women of color in lead or co-starring roles in the top 100 box office films in 2023 was the lowest since 2014.

And despite Barbie's $1.4 billion gross at the global box office, only 16% of the directors of the 250 highest-grossing films in 2023 were women, according to a study by Martha M. Lauzen, founder and executive director of the Company. Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University.

The USC study found that 30 of the 100 top-grossing films featured women in the lead or co-starring role, representing a catastrophic setback for women and girls, said Stacy L. Smith , co-author of the study. As of 2022, 44 featured women in a lead or co-starring role. Ms. Schaffer pointed to these statistics as evidence that the academy was somehow over-indexing on gender representation in the industry as a whole. The acting branch of the academy, for example, is 47% women. What Ms. Schaffer wants is gender equality in all industries, especially those in which women are rarely nominated, such as cinematography and visual effects. The academy and industry need to put more effort into accelerating those numbers, she said. We cannot wait another 100 years to reach even 30% of filmmakers. We are progressing so slowly that it will be 2070 before we approach parity.

