Marketing Briefing: Madison Avenue and Hollywood are getting closer, with marketers more 'open to bigger investments' in entertainment

Luxury giant LVMH (Louis Vuitton Mot Hennessy) recently made headlines with the announcement of new company, 22 Montaigne Entertainment, a new platform in partnership with Superconnector Studios that will use film and television to market the company's 75 brands. The move is the latest by a major retailer seeking to deepen ties between Madison Avenue and Hollywood, and follows the success of recent branding and entertainment efforts by Mattel, Nike and Nintendo, among others.

Marketers are all too aware of changing consumer habits and the fragmentation that comes with these changes, making it all the more difficult to reach people through traditional forms of advertising. That being said, marketers are now more interested in finding ways to be part of the culture and entertainment that people actively seek out. For example, there were more CMO-level executives at the Sundance Film Festival this year. And at this same festival, a Nike-funded documentary was later picked up by Netflix. Although Nike is a pioneer in this scenario, there is a feeling that other brands will also begin to take bigger steps when it comes to entertainment properties.

There's more momentum in exploration, said David Anderson, co-head of UTA's entertainment marketing team, when asked about the mood among marketers regarding a partnership with Hollywood. Some brands, the people who invest $100,000 and fund some developments, I started hearing from these companies, as they got more comfortable over the last few years, saying that they were open to larger investments.

Marketers who want to deepen this connection with entertainment often wonder how they can engage with audiences, explained Justin Booth-Clibborn and Neysa Horsburgh, executive producers of branded content studio And Further, which was officially created more early this year. What they have said is that they are looking to move from a transactional relationship with their consumers to a more emotional relationship with them, Booth-Clibborn said, adding that entertainment is a way to help them do so. achieve.

As more marketers look for more ways to connect their brands to Hollywood, there are usually different phases in the process. Often, marketers start by asking entertainment companies for help in understanding the space. From there, if marketers want to continue integrating their brands into entertainment, questions arise about how to reinvent marketing organizations to actually work with Hollywood. Sometimes that might involve hiring an internal advocate, Anderson said, such as Kelly Mullen, Unilever's global head of entertainment and culture marketing, but every organization is different. After that, brands will usually start investing and establishing themselves more in the entertainment space.

You need to figure out how you're going to bring together the appropriate expertise to make sure those dollars are invested with the same kind of rigor and diligence as you would any other marketing spend you would have, Anderson said, noting that there There are times when brands have gotten into entertainment without having a roadmap for what they should do with the long-form entertainment they create and how difficult that can be for marketers.

“Big, iconic brands could build on this [like] Coca-Cola Or Red Bull [the question is] is it an advertising game or a revenue game? Jen Kohl, media manager at VML, said in an email. “I think the key will be to involve entertainment professionals who have a vision for a business model that can make money (whether in distribution or clearly impacting sales).”

As marketers' interest in entertainment is once again in full swing, brands have been making long-form entertainment and working with Hollywood on several occasions. Entertainment and advertising professionals feel that the market fluctuates when it comes to combining Hollywood and Madison Avenue and that there is currently more interest than at other times. That said, it is also believed that current market conditions for both marketers and artists will likely make this wave more sustainable than previous ones.

Long before this media fragmentation, the idea and concept of using entertainment for marketing purposes or, in other words, creating things that people actually want to see is not such a new idea, said Dan Sanborn, President of Wheelhouse Labs and Chief Marketing Officer at Jimmy. Kimmels Kimmelot creative laboratory. It turns out that the notion of disruptive marketing via television has changed. So for me, I think we're going to talk about it more.

Sanborn added that the dynamic has not only changed for marketers, but it has also changed for entertainment professionals, with funding challenges making the conversation between both sides of the business easier. The dynamics have changed, which likely highlights a significant opportunity for more of this to happen and a big part of that lies in the economics of film, television and content.

3 questions for John Solomon, marketing director of wellness company Therabody

Between digital costs and data privacy, return on marketing investment is becoming increasingly difficult to prove. How can you drive business results through marketing with these things in mind?

As a digital marketer, this is how I have grown in marketing during my career. I've always had a healthy skepticism that data and digital will solve all of marketers' problems. So I've always adopted a much more omnichannel approach. Obviously, starting out as a DTC brand, performance marketing has always been very important. But, for me, it's all about demand creation and all the different ways we do that. We are no longer heavily dependent on pure digital.

How can you convince leaders to move away from an over-reliance on digital tactics?

We have our management team, I have our CFO, our CEO, they are comfortable with different metrics, whether it's awareness studies, search interests, traffic to sites , traffic to stores, the number of trials we have conducted, and obviously conversion and sales. You need to take this omnichannel approach and be able to not just depend on Facebook. When I came in, we were more dependent on these channels because people like to think that every dollar you invest will earn you another dollar. But we've really changed our model and our metrics so that we can understand how we do both demand creation and then demand capture, which drives sales.

What do you think is the biggest challenge facing marketers today?

There is an external challenge and an internal challenge. I'll start with the outside. The external challenge is that there are now so many touchpoints for a brand. We have so many touchpoints, from a call center to a store to all the digital touchpoints, emails. It's very difficult to have consistency in message and consistency in creation, especially as you get bigger and bigger, and you become more and more fragmented and siloed. Then it's internal. You have boards of directors, you have C-Suites, you have people whose ROI becomes so important. Profitability becomes really important. You really need to involve people internally in your marketing plans, your approaches, how you measure them. If you're completely disconnected from that, it starts to translate into budget cuts, you're seen as ineffective at running the business. Kimeko McCoy

In numbers

As the cable-free trend continues to fuel the shift in advertising dollars from linear to connected TV, direct-to-consumer brands appear unconvinced of the value of CTV, according to a new survey of data and analytics company Tatari, and Nik Sharma, DTC investor, advisor and founder of Sharma Brands. According to the study, DTC brands want to spend more on TV, but a lack of knowledge causes hesitation. Find key details of the report below:

55% of DTC advertisers don't spend on TV at all, and the high cost and measuring ROI are what DTC brands see as the two biggest challenges in TV advertising.

63% of brands say they will increase their spending on TV advertising over the next three to five years.

There is a lack of awareness of the difference between television and paid social media. 63% of respondents were unaware that linear TV CPMs are often lower than paid social media. Kimeko McCoy

Quote of the week

The real opportunity lies not in trying to replicate what was lost with cookies, but rather in seizing the opportunity to move away from outdated media practices that are 30 years old this year and investing in channels and formats better suited to the specific goals brands aim to achieve.

Duncan Smith, US CEO of performance marketing agency Journey Further, said when asked about the effects of third-party cookie fallout on the work of marketers and media buyers..

