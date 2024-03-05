Entertainment
Pittsburgh's Ming-Na Wen wins Hollywood Beauty Award
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s Ming-Na Wen won some hardware this weekend.
The Mount Lebanon High School and Carnegie Mellon University graduate won The price of timeless beauty Sunday at the 2024 Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. At the awards ceremony, she was honored by her friends Joe Manganiello and Chaz Dean.
“Congratulations to my friend and fellow Mt. Lebanon High School graduate and Carnegie Mellon School of Drama alumna, Ming-Na Wen on her Hollywood Beauty Award!” Manganiello posted on Facebook the Monday after the event.
In a post on InstagramWen thanked Manganiello, Dean and her husband Eric Michael Zee.
“You have been best friends for 24 years! Thank you for your constant light and love! Thank you for keeping my hair beautiful all these years!” she said of Dean, a stylist.
“Your speech was hilarious and so full of love for me and our Pittsburgh roots! #mtlebopride #cmupride Thanks for being here tonight! It means the world to me!” she said of Manganiello.
“I'm saving the best for last for this great man! He loves me at my worst, whether I'm coughing up a lung, pink-eyed and haggard-looking, or glamorous like this evening. He loves me no matter what. And I love him the same! Thank you for being my partner all these years!” she said of her husband.
According to its website, the Hollywood Beauty Awards, created in 2014 by Michele Elyzabeth, recognize “excellence in hair, makeup, grooming, styling and photography.”
Wen voiced the title character in Disney's 1998 animated film “Mulan” and reprized the role in various animated television shows and video games. In 2019, she was named a Disney Legend.
She is also known for her roles in “Young Sheldon,” “Agents of SHIELD,” “ER,” and “The Joy Luck Club.”
