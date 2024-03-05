Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Extraordinary Experience At Ambani's Pre-Wedding Party: You Can't Believe Seeing | Bollywood News





This Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan was not in Jalsa, but in Jamnagar. The megastar attended the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and called it an “amazing” experience. Amitabh Bachchan was accompanied by his family, including his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, daughter Shweta Bachchan, grandson Agastya Nanda and granddaughters Navya Naveli and Aardhya. On his blog, the screen icon wrote that the doors of Jalsa did not open to the public on Sunday, but that “the doors of a wedding took place”. He informed his fans that he was now back in Mumbai after the celebrations and described his experience. “It must be said that the experience was never seen before… not only the atmosphere of the wedding, but also the VanTara Animal Rescue Center… my goodness… what an extraordinary experience and the most scientific setup for animals that are being abused , brought here to this farm and raised out of a diseased or compromised environment, and given a fresh, healthy and rejuvenated life. “It is an experience that only sight can be believed.. and no other details about the joy and ecstasy of the experience will be chased away.. but you all must see each other.. and then the glory of the Shlokas, the chanting of mantras. and the truly divine atmosphere and environment created by the hosts… simply amazing,” he added. The three-day festivities saw the bride and groom, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, celebrating with the who's who of the global entertainment industry, singers. Rihanna and Akon's breathtaking performance, to the three Khans – Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman –unite to recreate “Naatu Naatu” RRR track. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

