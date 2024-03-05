Chanel brings Hollywood and beach chic to Paris fashion week | Chanel





The lights dimmed and the Chanel show opened with Penlope Cruz and Brad Pitt on the catwalk. Cruz smoldered in a chic black polo neck and understated diamonds, Pitt looked sparkling in an open-collared white shirt. They looked into each other's eyes, flirted a little, and then how could either of them resist? embarks on a clandestine affair. Practical clothing for the 21st century, a model on the catwalk at the Chanel show. Photo: WWD/Getty Images Well almost. Cruz was, in fact, sitting modestly in the front row in a leather skirt suit, and Pitt was not present. The meeting was on a short film, made for the show and projected above the catwalk, a remake of a key scene from Claude Lelouch's Un Homme et Une Femme, a classic Gallic romance about a widow and a widower falling in love which won the Palme d'Or. at the Cannes Film Festival in 1966. Lelouch, now 86 years old, was also the guest of honor at the Chanel fashion show. Five days before the Oscars, it's not a bad time for Chanel to remind the world how she introduced movie star magnetism to pop culture. Classic 2.55 handbags make hearts beat faster everywhere. The double C logo is as much an icon of French charm as the Eiffel Tower. It’s a fantasy driven by relentless marketing. Pitt reportedly said of his $7 million deal with Chanel No5 that it's the right time and it's a classic brand and I have six kids to put through college but a powerful brand . nevertheless. The original film was shot in part on the windswept beaches of Deauville, the French seaside resort where Coco Chanel defined her sporty aesthetic, radical in its androgyny. The store she opened there in 1912 was the first to sell clothes as well as hats. On the boardwalk outside, women still strolled in corseted runway dresses, but Chanel sold soft pajama-style pants and long, belted cardigans to keep their figure on breezy beach walks. Her blouses were worn over sailors' wide-collared tunics, with a black ribbon bow added as a flourish, while the saddle pads of the jockeys she saw at the Deauville racecourse inspired the quilted stitching of her handbags. The same silhouettes walked this runway, in clothes that reflected Chanel's relaxed beach version. Taking a trip to Deauville this Paris fashion week is a useful way for Chanel to take her eyes off Coco's Nazi collusion in occupied Paris, back in the spotlight as The New Look, a drama set in the world of 1940s fashion, is on television. screens. It also fits with Virginie Viard's vision of Chanel, which tends to be more relaxed and looser than Karl Lagerfeld's high-strung fashion fantasies. ignore past newsletter promotion Register for Fashion statement Style, with content: what's really trending this week, a round-up of the best fashion journalism, and your wardrobe dilemmas solved Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion The Chanel fashion show, with the iconic hats and hat pins. Photography: Bénot Tessier/Reuters Subtract the hats and hatpins, and these are practical pieces of clothing for a 21st century mini-country trip. Ankle-length tweed coats rustled over cozy suede boots, high-necked sweaters were layered under peacoats, wool caps pulled down against the wind. Elegant knitted dresses were accented with a jumble of gold necklaces. There was even a puffer jacket, although this one was Chanel, a white silk camellia fluttered on the lapel. And of course, there were the real stars of this show: no less than 73 quilted Chanel handbags with chain straps.

