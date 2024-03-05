Karan Johar gets to do a show on King Nepo and bumps into a little stranger, says it has nothing to do with me. Watch a hilarious video | Bollywood News





Few can make comedy better than Karan Johar. The filmmaker released a hilarious scripted video on Tuesday taking his public perception of the “king of nepotism” and turning it into a relentlessly funny dig to promote his latest series, Showtime.

Through his Dharmatics Entertainment, Johar has endorsed Showtime, a Disney Plus Hotstar series that aims to uncover the deep, dark side of the Hindi film industry.

In the new video, set in Karan Johar's office, the filmmaker reads and rejects script ideas and gets frustrated with the 'bullshit'. naach-gaanafancy, pasty sarees prem kahaaniitem songs, what Jhumka.” Johar announces that he is “done” and says he wants to do something that makes the audience feel like it's not just any other Karan Johar project. It is then that he is presented with a “realistic” story, which opens with this great Bollywood producer, without whose agreement nothing moves in the industry. “He himself is the son of a legendary producer-director, making films under their banner. And one after another, they are launching star kids again and again,” says the writer, played by actor Vijay Maurya. Karan, empathetic, nods and says, “A lot of people do that, I hear, it happens.” » The writer continues: “He delivers blockbusters and blockbuster films, but the critics seem to criticize them all. » Karan then adds, still unaware that the writer is talking about him: “I feel bad for the people who are going through this, I really do.” The writer then raises the stakes. “People call him clever, cunning, arrogant, overly intelligent and even Nepo-king. Karan thinks. And one fine day, ek outsider aati hai (an outsider enters the scene) and they collide,” drawing parallels with his infamous episode of Koffee with Karan where the filmmaker was called the flag bearer of nepotism by Kangana Ranaut. An emotional Karan then hugs Vijay Maurya and says, “This is amazing, this is what I call fresh. A big producer against a small outsider. Dark side of Bollywood, celebrity tantrums, fake friends, insecurities, publicity stunts…wow. It really feels like this has nothing to do with Karan Johar. I love it, I light it green. It's Showtime. The filmmaker is then shown talking to his mother on the phone, excited to tell her the idea for the show, only to eventually realize what he greenlighted. “No no, it’s not based on me. Don't be stupid, not at all. Not me, he said, disconnecting the phone. “How can it be me?” he asks himself then breaks the fourth wall to look directly at the viewer, perplexed, and then it hits him. Watch In the show, Emraan Hashmi will be seen as a producer while actor Mahima Makwana will play the rebellious outsider. The Disney Plus Hotstar series is created and written by Sumit Roy with Mihir Desai attached as the showrunner. Directed by Mihir and Archit Kumar, the show also stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah and Shriya Saran in key roles. It will premiere on March 8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/karan-johar-is-tricked-into-making-show-about-nepo-king-and-clash-with-small-time-outsider-9196788/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos