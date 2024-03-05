Hollywood cast members take center stage as IATSE talks get underway





LOS ANGELES Thousands of Hollywood cast members and their supporters gathered Sunday in the cool morning air and muddy fields of Encinos Woodley Park to show their support ahead of contract negotiations that begin this week with major film and television studios. Slogans such as Fight for a Living Wage and Nothing Happens Without the Team adorned dozens of tents representing everyone from filmmakers and costume designers to lighting technicians and video editors. Some protesters had just returned to work after last year's writers' and actors' strikes, while others had been out of work since last summer. All the entertainment industry unions are here, and this has never happened before, Matthew Loeb, international president of the International Stage Employees Alliance, said Sunday. We are here together to demand fairness, to demand a living wage for everyone who works in this sector. The Sunday rally, organized by IATSE, the Teamsters and other unions representing more than 66,000 Hollywood crew members, underscored that the labor strife that rocked the entertainment industry last year is not over .

After writers and actors made historic gains by striking for nearly six months combined, camera operators, makeup artists, costume designers, carpenters, animal handlers and others working behind the scenes on movie and television sets are demanding an improvement in wages and working conditions. contracts with major entertainment companies must be renewed. IATSE, Teamsters Local 399 and Hollywood Basic Crafts, a coalition of guilds representing drivers, electricians, cement masons, plumbers and other workers employed on film and television sets, are all expected to initiate Contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Monday. Their current contracts with the studios will expire on July 31. Union leaders are seeking to ride a wave of labor activism that has fostered a rare degree of solidarity between organizations that have clashed in the past. For the first time in 36 years, IATSE, the Teamsters and Hollywood Basic Crafts will jointly negotiate their retirement and health benefits, while negotiating the rest of their terms separately.

Faced with the challenges our industry has faced over the past several years, from last year's work stoppages to the pandemic work stoppages of 2020, we have come together to overcome these difficult times, said Vanessa Holtgrewe, Deputy Director of the Film and Television Production Department at IATSE. . What's different about our negotiations is that we have already built these relationships in a much more effective and meaningful way in terms of union solidarity, added Lindsay Dougherty, leader of Teamsters Local 399. It's our time. So-called rank-and-file unions are demanding pay increases that will keep up with inflation and update overtime provisions for crew members, who tend to work long hours. Salary ranges for crew members are as varied as their occupation, ranging from less than $30 an hour to hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, depending on job title and type of production. The guild also intends to place guardrails around the use of artificial intelligence, which could threaten the jobs of artists who typically work with artists at risk of being replaced by digital doubles (of the same way Teamsters animal trainers were bothered by computer-generated images). .

Unions are also demanding better retirement and health care plans for crew members, whose work can be incredibly physical, Holtgrewe said. Still, unions face significant challenges as many producers and workers are ready to move on from last year's unrest, which led to a near-total shutdown of production and a 17% decline. of employment in the local entertainment industry, according to a published study. in December by the Otis College of Art and Design with Westwood Economics and Planning Associates. The overlapping strikes have dried up crew members' jobs, drained their savings and drowned them in debt. Many have struggled to pay for housing, food and other essential expenses. Workers are just beginning to breathe, following economic hardship from two previous strikes, said Sanjay Sharma, a professor at the USC Marshall School of Business. So it's [the unions] weakness.

At the same time, Sharma added, it is in companies' interests to avoid another work stoppage, which unions can use to their advantage. A third consecutive strike is a scenario both sides will undoubtedly hope to escape. Studios are hurting, too, after strikes by writers and actors disrupted their production slates and accelerated a long-running industry contraction that manifested itself in mass layoffs at Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video, Pixar, Paramount and other entertainment giants. . As we begin negotiations, AMPTP is committed to engaging in an open and productive two-way dialogue with our union partners that focuses on keeping team members on the job without interruption, recognizing the contributions they make to the film and television and strengthens a lasting collaboration that ensures the prosperity of the industry and those who work in it for years to come, an alliance spokesperson said in a statement. Historically, IATSE, the largest crew union, has avoided union confrontations with producers in order to keep its members employed; it is known to be less aggressive than the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. IATSE has not participated in a national film and television strike in its 130-year history.

But rank-and-file members have become increasingly restive in recent years, voting overwhelmingly to authorize a strike in October 2021. (A walkout was averted when members narrowly approved a deal that included an annual salary increase of 3% and an increase of 10%. Minimum hour break between filming days.) The union said it was prepared to hold another strike authorization vote in the event a resolution was not reached by the end of July. On the other hand, previous walkouts have hit teams particularly hard, leading some to wonder whether IATSE members would be prepared to be out of work again so soon. Many of us are more broke than ever, angrier, more frustrated, said storyline coordinator Nicole Colby Bachiller, an IATSE member. However, we know how strong our union can be when all its members are united. Even when regularly employed, film set workers describe marathon days that total more than 60 hours per week for little pay.

Bachiller said she is expected to be on call 24/7 and has not been paid above the minimum for her job classification since she launched her career in the entertainment in 2014. She earns $26 an hour. What was asked wasn't too much, said Bachiller, who worked as a production assistant and script coordinator on the CW's The Vampire Diaries and ABC's The Rookie. It's literally the bare minimum. Crew unions are expected to seek pay increases similar to those achieved by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, whose members received initial pay increases of 5 percent and 7 percent, respectively. (Background actors, stand-ins and photo doubles received a separate 11% increase in pay.) Although IATSE has not disclosed its requirements, the discourse over safety and health care for crew members has intensified following high-profile incidents on film and television sets. Recent examples include the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in New Mexico and the death of JC lighting technician Spike Osorio, who fell while working on the upcoming Marvel Wonder Man television series in Studio City .

I dedicated my life to it, said Doug Weaver, a driver and transport captain who has worked on projects such as Paramounts Top Gun: Maverick and Apples Killers of the Flower Moon. You want to know that your health care will be there for you. I'm on the decline in my career, he added, so retirement and taking care of myself as I get older is a very important factor for me. In line with campaigns from writers and actors, IATSE is pushing for protections around the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking. The new SAG-AFTRA contract stipulates that performers must be paid for days they would have worked in person to film scenes that instead feature AI-generated digital replicas. But what about the IATSE members from the costume, makeup, and hair departments who are hired to dress and adorn the performers on set?

When I was working on Space Jam 2, they scanned the entire background [actors], said costume and costume designer Edward Lus Garca, whose credits also include FX's American Crime Story and Apples Lessons in Chemistry. This directly takes work away from clients. A study released in January by the Animation Guild found that sound editors, re-recording mixers, broadcast technicians, audio technicians and video technicians were among those most likely to have their jobs disrupted by the AI over the next three years. All of these crew members are represented by IATSE. Artificial intelligence can be a powerful tool, but we will not let it become a weapon that can displace our members, Holtgrewe said. Meanwhile, Teamsters Local 399 has expressed concerns about the rise of autonomous vehicles and how this technology could affect the safety and job security of drivers on film and television sets .

There's no way autonomous vehicles can do what a trained Teamster driver could do, Weaver said. Any kind of technology that would start to impinge on our ability to do our jobs and affect people's livelihoods would be something very, very difficult to swallow.

