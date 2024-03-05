Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reveals he felt 'not accepted' in Bollywood | Hindi Cinema News





Shweta Singh Kirti, the late sister Sushant Singh Rajput recently spoke about his brother's life struggles in Bollywood. In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, she shared that Sushant never felt accepted in the film industry, despite his remarkable performance in films like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Recalling the time when Sushant's film clashed with the release of another actor's son's film, Shweta expressed her disappointment. She mentioned that everyone was praising the actor's son, but Sushant did not receive the same level of recognition and appreciation. This lack of recognition affected him deeply, as he longed to be accepted and validation Of the industry. Shweta revealed that Sushant confided in her about feeling neglected and unknown by Bollywood. Even though his work spoke volumes, the lack of recognition had detrimental consequences on his morale. Despite his immense talent and dedication, Sushant struggled to find his place in the competitive world of cinema.

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic loss in June 2020 devastated his family and fans. While some speculated suicide, others suspected foul play in his untimely demise. Shweta's candid revelations shed light on the challenges her brother faced in his professional life and the emotional turmoil he endured. Abhishek Kapoor Revelation: Sushant Singh Rajput's Mental State While Shooting Kedarnath Apart from discussing Sushant's struggles in Bollywood, Shweta also addressed the ongoing issues. CBI investigation in the death of his brother. She stressed the importance of sensitivity and transparency in the investigation, urging authorities to provide answers to the family and bring this investigation to an end. Expressing frustration over the lack of progress in the investigation, Shweta appealed to the CBI to speed up the process and find out the truth behind Sushant's tragic death. As the family continues to struggle with grief and uncertainty, they remain hopeful that justice will prevail and Sushant's legacy will be honored.

Shweta's heartfelt call for transparency and accountability in her brother's case resonates with millions of Sushant's fans who are seeking closure and justice for the beloved actor. As the investigation unfolds, the quest for truth and accountability remains paramount, to ensure that the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput is honored with dignity and respect.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/sushant-singh-rajputs-sister-reveals-he-felt-unaccepted-in-bollywood/articleshow/108234262.cms

