Hollywood's slow return from strike creates morale crisis

In recent months, 11th edition Guild of Makeup Artists and Hairdressers Awards (MUAHS) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, host Melissa Peterman won over the crowd by dancing her way to the stage, mugging and teetering on stiletto heels and hitting them right off the bat with a joke: I'm so happy to be back in this beautiful room with you beautiful people and not sweating on the sidewalk with a sign that says Will work for streaming bonuses!

The next line of actor-comedians, however, did not go as well. I'm so happy we're all back to work! Peterman seethed. Hairstylist Christopher Fulton, one of the night's nominees, later told TheWrap that a collective groan went through the room. Peterman bravely attempted a save: fingers crossed, she added brightly.

Four months after the SAG-AFTRA agreement permanently ended strikes in Hollywood, the return to work for many has been disappointingly slow. The situation is creating a morale crisis in an industry already battered by falling revenues and tensions with major entertainment companies. But it could also pave the way for a '90s wave of innovation, industry professionals told TheWrap.

From May 2023 (the date the Writers Guild went on strike) to October 2023, the number of workers employed in the entertainment industry in Greater Los Angeles fell by 17%, according to the Otis College November Report on the Creative Economy.

People expected it to be like after COVID, we would all be criticized, said Toronto-based John Rakich, international president of the Location Managers Guild and a member of the team working below the line. Most of the shows that were mid-run at the time of the strike came back with: OK, now you need to readjust your budgets. So it’s a slow exploration.

A new generation grapples with the Hollywood slowdown

The slow recovery is more of a shock to newcomers to Hollywood than to those who have weathered the industry's cyclical ups and downs for decades, experts say. But even veterans of previous strikes and economic downturns seem stunned by the slow start.

The streaming boom has led to rapid advancement for many people working in the entertainment industry, and it's not the way it used to be, Lindsay Dougherty, senior leader of Local 399, told TheWrap. Teamsters. We have a generation of manufacturing workers who have never seen anything like this when it comes to unemployment.

Rakich said the new contracts force guilds to reevaluate their labor needs. Besides the red tape and added expense of meeting the new Guild minimums and other requirements, Rakich and others point to three main problems behind Hollywood's slow restart.

From Otis College studies on the creative economy: entertainment production, November 2023

First, the strikes ended just before the holidays, a traditionally slow time for the industry. Second, producers face possible strikes from the Animators Guild, IATSE, and the Teamsters Union, causing them to tread carefully in launching new productions until negotiations with these unions are resolved.

In some circles, there is a wait-and-see approach to see what happens with IATSE. The IATSE people are a little shy, said Richard Botto, founder and CEO of Stage 32, a 750,000-member center for creators around the world.

And third, expectations about that next job need to be adjusted significantly.

When Hollywood resumed production after the first COVID-19 lockdowns, California Governor Gavin Newsom's official production restart date was June 15, 2020, workers entered (or re-entered) a streaming boom, experts say. Now, returning to work means returning to less of work than that available during the pandemic rebound, still climbing the mountain, but with a lower peak.

It will take a slow ramp-up to return to what production was before streaming was all the rage, Rakich said. People keep saying, it's not like it used to be, and my answer to that is no, it's like it used to be in 2015, 2016, 2017, this industry is very cyclical.

From Otis College studies on the creative economy: entertainment production, November 2023

The Otis College study concludes that this contraction in employment in Hollywood began before the strikes, but could be exacerbated by new guild contracts that could make productions more expensive.

The strikes have focused on working conditions, with AI, the degree of human control that will be exercised and the usual round of negotiations around pay per output, said Patrick Adler, director at Westwood Economics and Planning Associates and one of the authors of the study. authors. Two influences, the strike and colonization, and pre-existing trends, will then serve to suppress the volume of production.

Adler added: “We can differentiate between two categories: the amount of work available and the conditions of that work.

This could be in the 90s

Independent producer Scott Rosenfelt (Home Alone, Mystic Pizza, Novembers Holiday Twist) now does much of his work overseas and is blunt in his observations about the spiraling costs of doing business in Hollywood.

I did studio, I did independent, but we kind of screwed ourselves because we pushed ourselves higher and higher with our budgets. And then it gets to the point where someone ends up saying, 'Oh, that's a lot of money,'” Rosenfelt said.

Producer Scott Rosenfelt on the set of his new pilot Main Street

Rosenfelt and others say a temporary lack of available jobs could spark an explosion of reinvention among independent producers. As an example, he and a co-producer decided to use their free time to shoot a short film to help sell a new project. And someone he called a top-notch cinematographer, also waiting for the next gig, offered his services for free.

We did it for $30,000, Rosenfelt said. And there are people who do things like that. This is the kind of world we should be in and we're not quite there yet. But it's heading in that direction.

Los Angeles filmmaker Van Blanc is one of many people struggling to find work after the strikes, but he also sees the crisis period as an opportunity for a sea change in Hollywood toward smaller-budget independent production. The people who are hiring say I don't have to hire you, so I'm going to hire myself, he told TheWrap.

Otis College will soon launch another research project to assess the long-term effects of strikes on the industry. White suggested that a return to a rich industrial past could be part of it.

It will be a throwback to the 90swhen independent filmmakers like Kevin Smith And Richard Linklater, all these people who the studios didn't give a chance took it upon themselves to create their own work of art, White said. We're going to see a big boom not only in voices from independent cinema, but voices from around the world.

Sundance 2024 demonstrated that the independent film world faces significant challenges compared to the '90s, especially since streamers are spending much less on such projects. But Adler believes there are still plenty of opportunities.

In recessions, people start to experiment, Adler said. The hopeful thing about Hollywood is that there is so much talent, people who know how to tell stories with very high production values, how do you combine that with higher production values? Small scale ? This is what happens on the Internet.

Meanwhile, Stage 32's Botto said the phone is starting to ring with producers looking for talent for upcoming projects, in the summer, fall and winter. Our platform is up over 50% in script requests from executives looking for scripts in our community. People think things are going to start opening up, so let's start finding quality equipment, Botto said.

It's a reset for everyone, gig workers, networks and streamers, Botto added. For a lot of people, it's in their blood, they're not going to run away. Barring more strikes, this too shall pass.