Riken Yamamoto, who integrates dignity and elegance into everyday life, wins the Pritzker Prize

The bespectacled architect smiled from his white-walled office in Yokohama.

“I am very proud,” he declared in English, of having won the 2024 edition. Pritzker Architecture Prize. Sometimes called “the Nobel of architecture”, this prize has been awarded to icons of the field such as Philip Johnson, I.M. Pei, Renzo Piano, Rem Koolhaas And Zaha Hadid since its creation in 1979.

Japanese architect Riken Yamamoto was born in 1945 to civilian parents in Beijing, China. His father, an engineer, was part of an occupation force. When the family returned to Japan in 1947, it was to a Tokyo that had been largely reduced to ruins in the final days of World War II.

He reminds us that "in architecture, as in democracy, spaces must be created by the will of people".

“My father built the family house himself because there was [were] no houses…and a lot of people built their own family homes in Tokyo,” he recalls. “Tokyo was nothing [after the] bombings by the Americans. It was a two-story house, a very small, very poor wooden house. »

When the boy was only 4 years old, Yamamoto's father died. The family moved to Yokohama, her mother's hometown, where she opened her own business, a pharmacy. His postwar childhood spent watching a country rebuild itself, he says, fueled his fascination with the relationship between architecture and community.

Saitama Prefectural University in Koshigaya, Japan specializes in nursing and health sciences. Nine buildings are connected by terraces and walkways.

“Riken Yamamoto really spent his whole life creating architecture that, I would say, connects the dignity of architecture to human social conditions in a very generous and calm way,” Deborah Berké told NPR. A member of the Pritzker Prize jury, she is also dean of the Yale School of Architecture.

“He makes public buildings that seem to belong to the communities in which they are located,” she continued. “They enrich the lives of these communities. It's not just about luxury buildings. Although he does beautiful 'luxury' buildings like museums, he also builds housing, fire stations and hotels city. So, buildings that serve their communities. They're not necessarily monumental. It's really about bringing dignity to the everyday and elegance to the everyday.

Pangyo Housing in Seongnam, South Korea, was built to encourage connections between neighbors. The complex includes nine residential blocks with shared terraces.

Shortly after graduating from Nihon University and earning a master's degree from Tokyo University of the Arts, the young architect founded his firm, Riken Yamamoto & Field Shop, in 1973. He traveled widely, observing living conditions in Brazilian favelas, coastal homes along the Mediterranean. and communities in India, Iraq and Nepal. He studied how people created thresholds between public and private spaces and made systems of community visible.

He said the ancient city of Ceuta, at Morocco's northern tip, inspired him to create the interconnected lanes and squares of Beijing's Jian Wai SOHO complex, a gleaming collection of apartment towers, boutique and restaurants.

Jian Wai SOHO is located just east of Tiananmen Square in Beijing. It integrates work and office spaces with commercial spaces on lower levels.

At Beijing's Jian Wai SOHO, traffic is diverted underground to maximize pedestrian space.

The architect is behind numerous buildings in China, Korea and Switzerland, but a large part of his work is located in Japan. His firm designed Tokyo's Fussa City Hall, seemingly wrapped in a powerful network of curved plazas. Deborah Berke says one of her favorite buildings is the bayfront Yokosuka Art Museum.

“What was incredible for me when I was there and with my family was to witness the kind of joy of everyone who was there, old people, young people, families, single people to see art,” she told NPR. “This experience for me, in one way or another, was welcoming. Ideal for activities from young to old, and allowing as a visitor to feel part of something bigger. C It was magical for me.”

One of Yamamoto's most magical buildings might be the transparent fire station he designed in Hiroshima. “The place is particularly popular with children,” admits the architect. “They like to see the firefighter training.”

It is covered with glass shutters, which allows the activities of the firefighters to be seen from the outside.

The facade, walls and floors of the Hiroshima Nishi Fire Station are all constructed of glass.

A central atrium at the Hiroshima Nishi Fire Station highlights the work and training of firefighters. A hall and a terrace are open to the public.

In its citation, the Pritzker jury emphasized the intergenerational power of Yamamoto's work. “Through the solid and consistent quality of its buildings, it aims to dignify, improve and enrich the lives of individuals, from children to the elderly, as well as their social ties,” wrote the jury.

“To raise community awareness of the responsibility for social demand, to question the discipline of architecture to calibrate each individual architectural response, and above all to remember that in architecture, as in democracy, spaces must be created by the determination of the people, Riken Yamamoto is named 2024 Pritzker Prize winner.”

