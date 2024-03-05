Entertainment
Workers below the line struggle to find work
Editor's note: This is the second installment in the Deadline series. Hollywood contractionwhich examines job losses caused by ongoing industry-wide cost cuts.
Sunday's Unity Rally which aimed to fire up crew members before IATSE and Teamsters Local 399 began negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers had two important purposes: it reminded lower-level workers that union leaders will be tenacious in their fight for better benefits and pensions for members, and how they will be prepared to “shut up, on day one” if talks don’t go their way.
But no matter how many times Local 399's Lindsay Dougherty dropped an F-bomb or the crowd shouted “multiple trades, one fight,” there was no mention of the real elephant in the room, er, parking – about how much (or how little) crew members are actually working these days due to the accelerated contraction in Hollywood.
On stage, we talked about “what solidarity looks like” and how the studios are “white-collar crime syndicates.” But far from the loudspeakers and the sounds of Public Enemy's “Fight the Power,” local officials complained privately about how their members were bombarding their offices with desperate calls about the lack of jobs. The wave of series cancellations, coupled with serious belt-tightening and a virtually non-existent pilot season, has led to fewer below-the-line jobs for below-the-line workers.
“We expected, especially with the resolution of the strikes, frantic production here. And unfortunately, that didn't happen,” says Corey Moore, business agent for IATSE Local 80, which represents movie stagehands, craft services, first responders and emergency workers. 'warehouse. “We think a lot of this is due to productions leaving the city, trying to find tax incentives elsewhere. But much depends on our next negotiations. Productions may be reluctant to start if there is a threat of shutdown. It's starting to speed up, not as fast as we would like.
“All you have to do is look at the news and say, 'Oh, there's consolidation in the studios,'” adds Nelson Coates, president of the Art Directors Guild. “And of course, they don't need to do competing projects. So they look at their slates. There has been such a massive expansion that you can really feel the contraction right now. We've had members who haven't worked in over a year… not only because of the contraction in the number of projects, but also because there was a slowdown before negotiations for writers and actors. So we have a lot of collateral damage below the line that has continued even since the resolution of contract negotiations with SAG and the writers.
“I get calls almost daily from people looking for work,” Coates continues. “As the slowdown in work continued, even after [the strikes], we have been working diligently to find a way for our members who are no longer on their health coverage to cover the costs of Cobra so they can stay on some sort of plan until Hollywood recovers on foot. There are still people in need.
Take Joseph McDonough, a 35-year-old second assistant cameraman who only worked 47 days. total in 2023. “And it was full networking with me, regularly reaching out to everyone I know, reaching out to producers that I know. You just couldn’t find work,” he tells Deadline. “And when you reached out to people who were higher up than you, who had been in the industry longer, who you knew were better connected and they said they weren't working, that was just a first for me. I have never contacted all of my colleagues and heard them all say, with one exception, that they were not working concurrently. By 2023, it was as if the industry had ceased to exist. Then the strikes started. And of course, that still slowed things down for some people. But for my part, I didn't really notice any difference. It just continued to be what seemed like a zero year.
“They don’t start a lot of new productions in December, for example. So it was quiet,” McDonough continues. “Then we carried our hopes forward to the new year. And what's really surprising is that we haven't really seen a return to normal, or even anything like half-normal so far this year.
Deadline also reached out to a longtime Local 399 member who hasn't booked a regular gig since last June. Today's seasoned driver feels lucky to be able to earn “a few days here, a few days there” and gives a lot of thought to leaving the industry, if not for the excellent pay and benefits offered by the union work (when it comes to availability, that is).
“I was at my warehouse today,” said the veteran Teamster, who declined to give his name for fear of reprisals. “I needed to do something, so I started reorganizing my storage unit. I hear some guys on the corner say, “Well, I might have to go to Montana for all these Yellow stone ramifications. So I turn the corner. He was a guy who had a hold on NCIS: LA. He spent 14 years on this show. He was 64 years old. They had already received the green light for season 15 until the writers' and actors' strike. So they just said, “Forget it, it’s over.” And they finished the show. Since then, he has been unable to find work.
The harsh comments made at Sunday's rally only exacerbated fears that a new strike would make an already dire situation disastrous. Away from the mic, Dougherty acknowledges to Deadline that “everyone noticed the contraction,” but tempers it by saying “it's not exclusive to Los Angeles or Hollywood.” It’s on a national and global scale. She went on to say that it was “totally expected because of the amount of streaming being produced in 2021 and 2022. There's too much of it and obviously this bubble was going to burst.”
His combative words certainly galvanized the hundreds of people who parked in the parking lot of an Encino park on Sunday. However, after the rally, determination turned to worry for some. crew members who flooded Reddit and Deadline's discussion board with heartbreaking comments about another work stoppage, losing homes and whether it's time to find a new profession.
“Are you going to stop WHAT?” There is nothing to stop,” wrote a self-described IATSE 871 member on Deadline’s board of directors. “We have been at a standstill for a year. Unemployment is over for a long time, the last savings are about to run out, insurance is about to run out… If there are months of strikes, no one will work until 2025. How many can afford it, unless you leave the company? A way to send our jobs abroad. Well done!!”
“The timing of this is unfortunate to say the least,” one poster wrote on Reddit. “Even if the studios give in and give pay raises, better health and pension contributions, etc., the studios will continue to send work overseas and work in Los Angeles and the United States will continue to come. dry up and the studios will be out of the woods. I hope both sides are willing to make concessions; otherwise, we simply help and encourage the big guys to move their production to other locations. This is a really shitty situation. If deals are made and production rebounds in Los Angeles, I will consider it a miracle.”
“I think people don't realize how much streaming has bloated the industry,” another Reddit poster added, echoing Dougherty. “There have been more productions than ever and now that studios aren't seeing returns on investment, they are being more conservative with what they produce. So now all these people who were working are having trouble finding work. Unfortunately, this will eliminate a lot of people. If you're not on good terms with a department manager or team, you may be in trouble…now is probably the time to be honest with yourself if you really want to wait or work to find a job.
Without prospects or horizons, McDonough may already be at this point. After spending a “day starring on a reality show,” McDonough has nothing else planned, but hopes March will be a “very eye-opening month” in terms of opportunities for him and his BTL colleagues.
“I considered going to medical school, to be honest. “It's a very serious thing to think about at 35,” he told Deadline. “A lot of people will say, 'You can absolutely go to medical school at 35. There's no discrimination.' You're totally capable of becoming a doctor and still having a long career. But it's such a huge commitment and when you've already reached the bottom of your savings, the idea of taking out student loans like that …it's hard for me to think that I would forever put my creative endeavors aside. I've worked in entertainment my whole life. I still want to make movies.
Katie Campione contributed to this report.
