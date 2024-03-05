Historical novel, final frontier for local entertainment veteran

Santa Monica is home to a wealth of artists and media creators, and in the industry, resident Catherine Butterfield has finally done it all. From acting to screenwriting to working in television and film, Butterfield had a “final frontier” to conquer, writing and publishing a full-length novel, something she finalized this year.

Butterfields historical novel The Snake and the Rose, based on the life of Marguerite de Valois, a 16th-century French princess turned queen, marks her first book that attempts to rectify the reputation of someone who was often maligned during her life. The novel is told in diary format, expressing Valois's concerns regarding religion, his “extremely oppressed” status by the patriarchy of the time, and constant bad press due to politically charged attacks.

The princess was historically considered the first woman to write and publish her memoirs, readings which inspired Butterfield to bring a “modern perspective” to de Valois's life. Another inspiration was a visit to the southwestern French commune of Nrac, where de Valois and her husband Henri (later King Henry IV of France) resided. Butterfield had limited knowledge of the couple, but took offense at the double standard of their sexuality.

“My feminist sensibilities were inflamed by the fact that he was a well-known debauchee and was going through all the women while she was known as some sort of pervert,” Butterfield said. “She was probably just a young person who appreciated her body [but] she was known as a pervert, a coward, a sexually depraved princess. And I thought wow, that's really not fair.

The author said she wrote in Valois' voice, but in a slightly more “fiery” version that asked more questions about her situation. Writing the novel in a state of “indignation”, Butterfield's portrayal of the princess questioned why she was always used for political reasons, why she could not have power over her own future, and how she could escape the clutches of his mother, the infamous Catherine. de Medici.

“I just felt like I could feel her presence, and I thought I was going to clean up this woman's reputation. She's not the only one this happened to, but she's the one I am arrived.” [took] an interest in, and I [tried to] tell his story the way I want it told,” Butterfield said.

Butterfield has been telling stories in his own way for some time now, introduced to the entertainment world “by osmosis” due to his father's career as general manager of CBS television affiliates. Both of her parents were also actors, which was the first side of the industry she conquered, performing in New York and regional theater before branching out into playwriting.

After producing plays domestically and abroad, she moved into the film and television industry, writing and producing for shows such as “Ghost Whisperer” and “Party of Five.” Butterfield also wrote two short films for the Interact Theater Company of Los Angeles, winning a Telly Award for both projects.

Her career eventually took her to Los Angeles in the mid-1990s, first living in Silver Lake before her pregnancy made her consider the possibility of pushing a stroller up the neighborhood's steep hills. Butterfield moved to Santa Monica to raise her daughter, Audrey, and has remained beachside ever since.

“I saw these women wheeling their little strollers down Montana Avenue and I thought that’s what I want to do,” she noted. “Besides, the air is so nice here, Santa Monica is terribly attractive.”

When she first became interested in Valois' life, she considered returning to her roots with a screenplay project, but shifted to the book project after some soul-searching about the project's autonomy. .

“I thought about all the scenarios I have in my garage that have either been implemented or just never got done, and I asked myself why should I [write] this excellent idea for [just be] still in my garage? “, she said. “I should make a book of it, because then friends can have it on their nightstand, and it’s a real thing. It's a tangible thing.

Now a published novelist, she says it is “extremely gratifying” to see other people review her work positively. The Historical Fiction Company, for example, calls the work a “captivating tale” that “paints a complex and memorable portrait” of de Valois.

“When the book arrived and I was able to hold it in my hands, [it was] a chill [with] a book, that’s it, you can read it, you can enter this world at any time and I find it so exciting,” she added. “And now people contact me and tell me I'm done [the book]it's so exciting.

“The Snake and the Rose” can be purchased on Good reads and more information about Butterfield can be found at his website.

