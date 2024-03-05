7 surprisingly charged Bollywood outsiders!

The struggle stories of our favorite stars always inspire us. Their journey from rags to riches and everything they faced along the way motivates us or at least plants sympathy in our hearts. Somewhere, ordinary people like us see themselves in them.

But honestly, not every outsider in Bollywood had to start from the bottom and here is a list of them that will surprise you.

1. Big Pandey

His father, Dr. Sharad Pandey, was a renowned heart surgeon and was part of the team that performed India's first-ever heart transplant. Furthermore, his mother, Snehlata Pandey, was also a pioneer in her field as India's first doctor specializing in obesity. She then opened her own clinic and added several Bollywood personalities to her clientele. And we don't need to tell you how much money comes from being at the top of your field.

2. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's father, late Satish Pednekar, was a former MP and Maharashtra Home and Labor Minister of the Indian National Congress.

3. Radhika Madan

His father, Sujit Madan, is a wealthy businessman and a director and board member of 8 different companies. And to our surprise, he is also the co-owner of Natraj Stationary Product! Yes, THIS stationary Natraj.

4. Rashmika Mandanna

Vanga's actress father Madan Mandanna owns a coffee plantation and officially considers us jealous because who doesn't want coffee straight from the plantation in your cups?

5. Chandrachur Singh

His mother, Maharajkumari Krishna Kumari Devi of Patna, is LEGIT royalty and his father was the late Captain Baldev Singh, MP, who belonged to a landlord family of Jalalpur.

6. Suniel Shetty

Anna's father was an established hotelier who started working at the age of 9! His late father, Veerapa Shetty, owned several successful hotels and bars.

7. Neha and Aisha Sharma

Their father is an MP belonging to the Indian National Congress from Bhagalpur, Bihar and needless to say, Neha had the experience to portray his role in Of his young.

We didn't know that many.