Actress who played terrifying masked character at Willy Wonka-themed event unmasks herself | UK News

Parents call police after Wonka event

Footage from the event showed her wearing a black cape and silver mask appearing behind a mirror. Young people can be heard shouting “no” as she emerges. Picture:

Photo: Michael Archibald



Glasgow mum Maryanne McCormack, who previously took the video told Sky News her daughter retreated and hid in her jacket. She added: “Some of the other kids were upset. It was just very strange because I couldn't understand the relevance.” In her reveal video, Felicia included a number of photos of herself in today's outfit. “One of the Oompa Loompas gave me a bag of candy because I hadn’t eaten all day,” she said. “I was sitting behind this mirror, I was in pain and I was starving.” She also posted behind-the-scenes footage, walking around an area featuring cartoon mushrooms, marshmallows, rainbows, clouds and large Wonka bars. Read more from Sky News:

Photo: Jack Proctor



Speaking about the scary figure, Jack Proctor, from Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire, told Sky News: “Our children, like all the children in the house, were terrified of it. “It was supposed to be an evil chocolatier who lived within the walls of the factory. Out of context it was weird, but nothing about it made any sense, so it fit in well.” Picture:

Willy's chocolate experience. Photo: Janine Yardley



Janine Yardley also expressed her disappointment, particularly towards her son, Elliot, who dressed up as Oompa Loompa for the occasion. She said the schoolboy was “really angry” because he “didn't even get a bit of chocolate – not even a Freddo”. Picture:

Photo: Stuart Sinclair



The organizer House of Illuminati was forced to cancel “Willy's Chocolate Experience” after parents complained that the event was not as advertised. Police Scotland said officers were called to the canceled event and “advice was given”. House of Illuminati apologized and promised a full refund in a Facebook post, which has since been deleted.

