Hey, Hollywood: Remake, you can't take it with you

The same goes for left-leaning Hollywood films, like Rob Reiner's recent documentary. God and Fatherland, who bombed.

Here's an idea for Hollywood: Remake You can't take it with you, the 1938 classic directed by Frank Capra. It's a film that defends family, community and individuality in the face of bureaucracy, war and heartless monopolies. With artificial intelligence about to consume America, inflation causing people to fall behind on their bills, social media giants intruding into every life, the government funding war and schools that create a left-wing monoculture without eccentricity or critical thinking, a new You can't take it with you would be quite relevant perhaps even as much as the film Capra is famous for, It's a wonderful life.

You can't take it with you pits family and community against big money and war. Tony Kirby (James Stewart) works in the family bank. His father, Anthony P. Kirby (Edward Arnold), has just landed a deal to build a government-sanctioned munitions factory. There's only one problem: a family living in a house where the plant is supposed to be is refusing to sell.

The patriarch of the house, Martin Vanderhof (Lionel Barrymore), and his extended family are eccentrics. One spends all her time dancing in the house, two uncles live in the cellar and set off fireworks at strange hours, and another prints leaflets that make people believe he is a communist. A family habit is to acrobatically descend the stairs of the big old house on the huge ramp. The house is filled with music, joy, explosions and love.

Conflict arises when Tony falls in love with bank stenographer Alice (Jean Arthur). What Tony doesn't know is that Alice is a member of the Vanderhof clan. She lived in the very house that Tony's father wants to tear down. So the rich and powerful collide with the strange, the wild and (literally) the explosive.

In the end, the Vanderhofs prevail, even winning over Jimmy Stewart's stuffy Kirby clan. The film won the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director. The play also won a Pulitzer Prize after its Broadway premiere in 1936.

Even though 1938 was a long time ago, You can't take it with you offers a very important lesson for today. Namely, that there is incredible diversity within the family and that the family is a bulwark against state intimidation and groupthink.

The first point is particularly relevant because it has been so forgotten. GK Chesterton once observed that being in a family was like being in the League of Nations. Every child has their own habits, hobbies, personality and dreams. We have been brainwashed for so long about diversity in all aspects of life that we have forgotten how much true diversity there is in every family.

Stop and think about your parents and siblings. They are all completely different people. My late brother and I never agreed on politics, but we took on bullies together, and I was always impressed by his award-winning acting skills, which became evident in high school when he starred in you guessed it. You can't take it with you.

Although made up of people, as a group the family is bound by blood and love and cannot be broken by bureaucracy or government. Actor and theater critic Ron Fassler pointed this out when he wrote about how You can't take it with you remains popular today and is still played somewhere. One reason for its extraordinary popularity at the time is that it was a much-needed balm for post-World War II wounds, Fassler writes. And why not? The play depicts an eccentric family who live life the way they want to live it. Not selfishly at all, but on their own terms. They are kind and considerate. They don't want to be pushed around and told what to do, that's all. Nothing more than grandpa who never paid income tax.

During the Great Depression, World War II, the 1960s, and now 2024, the message of being part of a loving, albeit quirky, family that protects its members from state abuse is powerful. A remake of You can't take it with you could offer a modern family considered strange by today's standards. All the children are heterosexual. They distrust social networks, read novels and listen to jazz. One is a libertarian skateboarder. Another is in punk rock. The girl is a space enthusiast who worships Elon Musk. Parents always hate paying taxes. The government wants to demolish their house to build a transgender awareness center. You can keep the parts about fireworks and kids flying down the ramp.

A conservative film that also celebrates the family and libertarian heterosexuals who challenge the state? Hollywood would never dare.

