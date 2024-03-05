Alliance Entertainment to Participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference March 17-19, 2024





Alliance Entertainment PLANTATION, Fla., March 5, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a global distributor and wholesaler specializing in music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, toys and collectibles, will be attending the 36th Annual ROTH Conference to be held March 17-19, 2024 at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California. Bruce Ogilvie, Executive Chairman of Alliance Entertainment, and Jeff Walker, CEO and CFO, will hold one-on-one in-person meetings during the conference to discuss ongoing strategic and financial improvements that have resulted in significant reductions in inventory and debt , the second quarter of the financial year having ended. inventory for the year decreased from $175 million to $114 million and debt decreased from $177 million to $107 million, and financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were recently released with quarterly revenue of $425.6 million, adjusted EBITDA of $17.9 million and gross profit up 128% to $47.7 million. million dollars and a net profit of $8.9 million thanks to strategic and financial improvements. 36th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 17-19, 2024

Location: The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California

Participants: President Bruce Ogilvie, CEO and CFO Jeff Walker

Format: 1×1 in person

Conference website: Click here For more information about the 36th Annual ROTH Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Alliance Entertainment management, please contact your ROTH representative or you may also email your request to [email protected] or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235. About Alliance Entertainment Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a leading distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique SKUs in stock, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays and video games. To complement our extensive multimedia catalog, we also offer a full line of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With over thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves clients of all sizes, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient fulfillment tools and essential sales tools significantly reduce costs associated with administering relationships with multiple suppliers, while helping omnichannel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com . The story continues For investor inquiries, please contact:

MZ Group

Chris Tyson/Larry Holub

(949) 491-8235

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/alliance-entertainment-attend-36th-annual-133100459.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos