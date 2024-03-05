Pakistani actress Sarah Khan dreams of making her Bollywood debut, reveals her celebrity crushes





Pakistani actress Sarah Khan, well known in India for her roles in popular TV shows like 'Hum Tum', 'Khirkiyan' and 'Sabaat', reveals her lifelong aspiration to star alongside Bollywood icon Salman Khan. At 31, currently starring in Zindagi series 'Abdullahpur Ka Devdas', a timeless love saga, Sarah has expressed her desire to venture into Bollywood given her large fan base in India and Pakistan. In an interview with PTI, Sarah expressed her excitement about crossing the boundaries of Bollywood, citing her immense admiration for Indian actress Deepika Padukone. Recalling her early career ambitions, Sarah considered collaborating with Salman Khan, driven by her passion for the Indian film industry and its global appeal. Despite delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarah remains optimistic about the reception of 'Abdullahpur Ka Devdas', confident that its traditional yet contemporary narrative will resonate with viewers. Playing the character of Gul Bano, Sarah believes that the essence of the story, which revolves around love letters and cultural depth, will captivate audiences on both sides of the border.

Directed by Anjum Shahzad and written by Shahid Dogar, 'Abdullahpur Ka Devdas' features an ensemble cast including Bilal Abbas and Raza Talish, under the production of Shailja Kejriwal. Sarah attributes the popularity of Pakistani series in India to their authentic portrayal of everyday life, allowing viewers to identify with the narratives and connect with the actors on a personal level. Highlighting the evolution of Pakistani television series, Sarah emphasizes a break from conventional romantic narratives, presenting a more diverse range of plots and characters. Although she initially aspired to become a singer during her school years, Sarah's unexpected entry into acting through Hum TV paved the way for her successful career, starting with her debut in “Badi Appa” . 'Abdullahpur Ka Devdas' “Abdullahpur Ka Devdas” is also available for streaming on YouTube, giving viewers the opportunity to witness Sarah’s performance firsthand. The series is set in a picturesque town, telling the story of Fakhar (Abbas) and Kashif (Talish), best friends who harbor unspoken affection for the same woman, Gulbano (Khan). Gulbano finds solace in the poetic words of an unknown writer named Devdas. However, as the story unfolds, it is revealed that Kashif is the real Devdas, capturing Gulbano's heart. unbeknownst to her, Fakhar is the real Devdas,” the makers said. “Abdullahpur Ka Devdas” features melodious tracks like “Biba Sada Dil Morr De” by Zain Ali, Zuhaib Ali, Sami Khan, Iqra Manzoor, with lyrics reimagined by Sami Khan, and “Oh Sahib” by Adnan Dhool, Zain & Zohaib, with lyrics written by Asim Raza. The cast includes Savera Nadeem, Anoushay Abbasi and Noman Ijaz, adding depth to the narrative. (With contributions from the agency)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/magazines/panache/pakistani-actor-sarah-khan-dreams-of-bollywood-debut-reveals-her-celeb-crushes/articleshow/108238443.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

