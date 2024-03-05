Colin Farrell investigates disappearance in Hollywood





Colin Farrell tackles the conspiracies behind Hollywood in the Apple TV+ crime series “Sugar” set in Los Angeles. The Oscar-nominated actor plays the titular private detective John Sugar, hired to solve the disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As the show's description teases, as Sugar tries to figure out what happened to Olivia, he'll also uncover Siegel family secrets, some very recent, others long buried. Farrell serves as executive producer of the eight-episode limited series, from Academy Award and Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and Academy Award-nominated director Fernando Meirelles. Starring Farrell are Amy Ryan, Kirby, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler and Alex Hernandez. “Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich, who also serves as executive producer with Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films. This is the second Genre Films series for Apple TV+ under Kinberg's overall deal, following “Invasion.” Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. The series was directed by Fernando Meirelles (“City of God,” “Two Popes”), who also serves as executive producer; Adam Arkin (“The Offer”) also directs and co-produces. Besides “Sugar,” Farrell is deepening his television career. Following his appearance in “True Detective” Season 2, Farrell will direct “The Batman” spinoff series “The Penguin” for Max. Farrell returns as titular anti-hero nightclub owner Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot. The actor had previously declared Variety that he didn't “almost get to explore the character as much as I wanted to” when he starred in “The Batman.” “There was all this extraordinary work done by [makeup and prosthetics artists] Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine and his team, and I just thought that was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun,” Farrell said, “that we were going to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the film. I was grateful, but I wanted more. I just knew there was so much to do with it – getting older, getting older. He's truly a genius, Mike, so it's his work that's really been inspiring. Also an eight-episode series, like “Sugar,” “The Penguin” is expected to debut in 2024. “Sugar” premieres April 5 on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer below.

