Tuesday March 5, 2024 – Reports from Tallahassee









Select a restaurant and place an order LOCAL NEWS The latest information from Tallahassee The international airport shows that passenger traffic in January 2024 increased by 12.5% ​​compared to traffic a year ago. Passenger numbers increased by 7,680 from 61,389 reported in January 2023 to 69,069 in January 2024. Indoor Active Brands, a platform company which focuses on indoor entertainment concepts, recently announced the launch of The Pickle Pad. The Pickle Pad combines sport and entertainment in one place. The brand's first U.S. location will open in Tallahassee, Florida at 1925 North Monroe Street (North Monroe -East Bradford Road intersection) in spring 2024. Florida State University College of Nursinglednational ranking among public nursing schools in federal research funding, with a combined total of $18.7 million from various federal agencies. The ranking is the result of federal awards that funded a range of projects related to HIV prevention and intervention, mental health and chronic disease management, the university said in a statement. LOCAL SPORTS NEWS Gene Deckerhoff, former Voice of the Seminoles and current radio announcer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wasappointedto the inaugural class of the Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame. For many years, Deckerhoff's calls could be heard on the radio during FSU football and men's basketball games. He retired from announcing FSU's 2022 broadcasts. The first hearing before the Florida State Board of Regents A lawsuit against ACC in Leon County has been filed, according to a new court filing filed Monday. The motion hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on April 9 will allow Judge John C. Cooper to hear the ACC's motion to dismiss or stay the State of Florida's case. In the dueling lawsuits between the two sides, the first hearing in the battle between FSU and the ACC is scheduled for March 22 in North Carolina. FLORIDA NEWS A federal appeals court on Monday rejected restrictions that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers imposed to address race-related issues in workplace training under a controversial 2022 law that DeSantis dubbed the Stop WOKE Act. Wiping away tears, men in their 60s, 70s and 80s We watched Monday as the Florida Senate unanimously gave final approval to a plan to allocate $20 million to survivors of abuse at Marianna's famed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys and another public school in reform. The House passed a law prohibiting unhoused people to sleep in public, and the Senate has now placed the bill for a votepaving the way for a priority of Governor Ron DeSanti to become law. The State hasagreedprotect an area along Fisheating Creek in Highlands County. It's called the Lightsey Family Ranch, 1,285 acres surrounded on all sides by previously preserved land. Among its neighbors are the Archbold Biological Station, a renowned research center, and Fisheating Creek, the only free-flowing river in Lake Okeechobee. The project falls within the boundary of Blue Head Ranch Florida Forever. NATIONAL NEWS The Supreme Courtunanimously ruledyesterday to restore former President Donald Trump's name on the Republican primary ballot. The ruling overturns a Colorado decision disqualifying Trump under the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment for his role in the events of January 6, 2021. The court's decisionapplies nationallyincluding overturning decisions in Maine and Illinois. JetBlue and Spirit Airlines announced they areto endtheir $3.8 billion merger, citing the unlikelihood of obtaining legal and regulatory approvals before the deal's July deadline. The news follows a federal judge's refusal in January to rule that the merger would have raised fares for price-conscious travelers and harmed competition. The airlines appealed the decision and a hearing was set for June. JetBlue will pay Spirit a $69 million termination fee (see 101). American stock exchangesclosing lower (S&P500 -0.1%, Dow -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.4%) ahead of this week's jobs report (More) WEATHER IN TALLAHASSEE





