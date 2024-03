Police investigate possible shooting, fatal hit-and-run in Hollywood – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) – Hollywood Police officers, along with Hallandale Police officers, were near the Hollywood-Hallandale Beach border as they investigated several parts of the area following a possible shooting and a fatal hit-and-run. Tuesday morning, a silver Mustang crashed into a tree along US-1 near Wiley Street, prompting Hallandale Beach and Hollywood police to investigate. The car was a total loss as all airbags were deployed and it suffered extensive front end damage. Around 9 a.m., the sports car was towed. The preliminary investigation revealed that the person(s) in the vehicle fled the scene. Surveillance footage obtained by 7News showed two people exiting the vehicle after the crash. As a result, Hollywood Police established a large perimeter east of Pembroke Road, approaching US-1, as they searched the area for suspects. The perimeter extended between Pembroke Road and Monroe Street on portions of US-1. Witnesses said a woman may have been thrown from that car just around the corner before the crash at US-1 and Pembroke Road. I saw the girl try to take a step and fall very hard face first to the ground, said Lequan Payne, a man who witnessed the ordeal. Payne said that after seeing the woman being thrown from the Mustang, he went to help her, but did not realize she had been shot. I saw her fall and collapse and that's when I went to help her, he said. She was just on the ground. She didn't answer. I saw her choking, so I thought she was okay because I saw her choking. I was like, “Okay, she's breathing because she's choking, but I didn't know she was shot before that.” Payne added that when an ambulance arrived, they turned it over and he saw blood. He remembers first responders saying she had been shot. The woman's condition remains unknown. Surveillance videos showed bystanders coming out to check what happened. Minutes later, police arrived and began their hours-long investigation. Police have not yet confirmed the details of this incident, but are searching for suspects involved in this crime. If you have any information about this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Just a few blocks from the aforementioned crime scene was another police investigation involving Hollywood police. This incident involved a fatal hit-and-run after a vehicle struck a scooter on Pembroke Road between 40th Street and Park Road. As a result, both eastbound and westbound lanes of Pembroke Road were closed while detectives investigated the scene. Authorities are still searching for the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run. It is unclear whether these incidents are related. Please check back with WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story. Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

