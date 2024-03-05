Sublime, Wiz Khalifa will perform at the Virginia Beach reggae festival

VIRGINIA BEACH Sublime, a 1990s band that gained worldwide fame for its blend of ska, reggae, surf rock and punk music, will headline the first day of a new reggae festival at the 'Oceanfront. Chart-topping reggae rockers Rebelution will headline the second day of shows.

Point Break, a two-day event, takes place June 1 and 2 and will feature performances from more than 20 bands on two seaside stages, including Wiz Khalifa, Stephen Marley and Steel Pulse. Pre-sale tickets will be available Thursday at 10 a.m. at pointbreakfestival.com.

General admission price for two-day advance reservations will be $119.99 while supplies last. The early bird VIP rate will cost $199.99. Travel packages starting at $749.50 per person will also be available.

At the end of last year, the city council approved a $300,000 sponsorship for the inaugural festival in addition to a maximum of $450,000 based on the amount of taxes generated within the festival footprint. In-kind municipal services will also be provided.

But the idea for a reggae music festival had been in the works for a long time, said Ken MacDonald, president of IMGoing, the promoter of the Point Break festival.

“We've been working on this for a long time, thinking about it for years and just waiting for the right time to do it,” MacDonald said. “COVID and other things kind of changed the pace of business and when we could do it.”

MacDonald's local roots in music promotion run deep. In the 1990s he worked for Cellar Door Productions and managed the famous Boathouse when Reggae Sunsplash was held outside Bessie's Place.

MacDonald, 60, has directed numerous productions in the resort area. He participated in the 1994 debut of Virginia Beach's first major concert series in the sand, the American Music Festival. In the early 2000s, MacDonald started his own concert promotion company, Integrated Management Group, known as IMGoing. The company promotes concerts and artists throughout the region, operates the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach's seasonal entertainment program.

MacDonald has seen the reggae genre, which originated on the Caribbean island of Jamaica, develop, and he knows where it draws crowds.

“Its strength is along the coast and where people are looking for the beach and the ocean,” he said. “It’s more about the feel, the vibe, the attitude of surfing, skateboarding and the beach. It’s a celebration of that kind of laid-back lifestyle.

Point Break will feature a mix of classic and modern reggae styles with performances from Pepper, Tribal Seeds, Fortunate Youth, Hirie, The Expendables, Bumpin Uglies, Denm, Tropidelic, Artikal Sound System, Ballyhoo, Passafire, REGLDGRN, Kashd Out, Joe Samba . , The Supervillians, De Bonne Nature, Quasi Kings, Cultivated Minds and Ganja Cat. The festival will also feature local food and craft vendors.

The main stage will be set up near 3rd Street and a second, smaller stage will be located between 4th and 5th Streets. Doors will open at 12 p.m. each day with live performances starting at 1 p.m.

Sublime will perform with new vocalist Jakob Nowell, the son of original vocalist Bradley Nowell, alongside founding members Bud Gaugh on drums and Eric Wilson on bass.

Like all beach festivals, Point Break will take some time to set up. Since the festival takes place the weekend after Memorial Day, MacDonald said he is working with the city to minimize the impact on the boardwalk and the Rudee Loop, which will serve as a staging area. He expects the event to be a much smaller production than the Something in the Water festival.

The Jackalope adventure sports festival will be held at 31st Street the same weekend as Point Break. Athlete registration and hotel packages for Jackalope will be available starting March 28.

The City Council approved a three-year sponsorship deal for the reggae festival, and MacDonald's hopes Point Break will become a long-standing tradition in Virginia Beach.

“This project is expected to continue for many years to come,” he said.

