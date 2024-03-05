Roots actor John Amos denies elder neglect allegations filed by daughter KIRO





For the second time in a year, actor John Amos denies being a victim of elder neglect. >> Read more trending news In a statement to PeopleAmos, the star of the 1970s sitcom Good Times and the miniseries Roots, said his daughter Shannon's complaint about her son Kelly's care was unfounded. “I first want to say that I am feeling good and working diligently on various projects that I am involved in at the moment, including the docuseries that my son and I are producing, as well as a music release” , said Amos, 84. I would like to add that everywhere we go together, people call my son KC my twin. I'm proud of him for who he is as a person: a thoughtful, caring human being who respects me and him. Now, I will say this for now: This story of neglect is false and undeserved, he added. The real truth will come out soon and you will hear it from me. Believe it. Shannon Amos' complaint to Adult Protective Services triggered the investigation. TMZ reported that the Los Angeles Police Department was looking into the new allegations she made. In a statement Monday to The Los Angeles TimesShannon Amos alleged that her father's health problems were downplayed despite multiple hospitalizations under her brother's care. People think it's about money and rivalry…it's not, she said in the release. We have experienced this before with my mother, who also suffered from enormous neglect. We are trying to prevent the same thing from happening to my Father. I love my brother and hope he gets the help he needs, but first and foremost we must prioritize the safety of my vulnerable father. Everything else can be addressed within our family. The statement goes on to say that Mr. Amos was forcibly cut off from all members of his family, friends, entourage and business associates. It is crucial to emphasize that this is not sibling rivalry, as has been falsely reported, the statement said. In July, KC Amos, 52, was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill his sister. This is the second time Shannon Amos has filed a lawsuit claiming her father is a victim of elder abuse. She filed a complaint with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in June 2023, claiming that her father was neglected by her brother. John Amos denied the claims and said his daughter was behind all the elder abuse and took advantage of him. According to TMZAmos was recently hospitalized for what he says was a routine checkup. Cox Media Group 2024

