Early Hollywood was financed by Italian immigrants, our new documentary shows

What do Charlie Chaplin, Walt Disney and Frank Capra have in common? The same Italian banker.

Early Hollywood films have been widely studied and researched. But surprisingly little is known about their financing and how the contributions of low-income immigrants helped shape the Hollywood film industry, particularly that of Italians.

Approximately 4 million people from disadvantaged backgrounds had arrived in the United States via Ellis Island around 1920. often been represented in the cinema in the role of delinquents of the Lower East Side of New York. This stereotypical character attributed to Italians persisted for decades and was revived by the popularity of mafia movies and television shows such as The Sopranos.

These representations gradually influenced public perceptions and attitudes towards Italian immigrants and their descendants. But in reality, early Italian immigrants played a central role in the establishment and growth of the American economy. A visionary financier, whose name is not (yet) as well known as it should be (and as our documentary research to come aims to highlight) saw an opportunity to change the narrative.

AP Giannini

Amadeo Peter Giannini (1870-1949), commonly known as AP, was a popular figure in San Francisco. He was the son of Italian immigrants and the founder of the Bank of Italy, which he gradually transformed into the Bank of America. Through this institution, Giannini contributed to the birth of projects such as the the Golden Gate Bridge (1937), 1948 Marshall Plan (in which the United States provided economic aid to Western European countries after World War II). He was also an important player in the birth of Hollywood.

Sometimes known as people's banker or the Mr. Banker, Giannini began working in agriculture through his small family business. Having inherited some shares in a small bank from his father-in-law, he was able to see that the system was built by and for the rich.

Giannini believed that immigrants pursuing the American dream, like his own father and mother from Liguria, could be an important resource for the United States. He believed that ethical banking would enable general social mobility, and with it the possibility of financing young industries like cinema.

Giannini founded the Bank of Italy in 1904 as a small bank in San Francisco. There, minorities traditionally excluded from any form of financing, such as the Italians, Chinese, Irish, Mexicans and Portuguese, could deposit their savings, however modest they may be. The bank was more than a place to park your salary. It was a gateway into American institutions allowing these migrants to borrow money ethically, often on a simple handshake, and to grow.

Not only did these deposits allow the migrant community to settle and thrive, but they also helped create jobs by investing in immigrants' businesses.

Change the game

The most promising of these ventures was the movie studio system. The Bank of Italy began lending money to young Hollywood filmmakers and producers. Many of these filmmakers did not qualify for business loans, but because Giannini believed in building not only an industry, but also a community, the bank provided personal loans.

Producer Sol Lesser, best known for his Tarzan films, is a good example. While still a minor, he received a private loan taken out by Giannini himself to purchase seats for his first Nickelodeon movie theater. This was the start of his journey to becoming an influential producer.

Giannini's small bank discovered the lending system that has since become the industry standard. As Warren Sherk of the Margaret Herrick Library at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences explains in our upcoming documentary AP Giannini: Banking towards the future, banks initially used film negatives as collateral, believing that they held value since they could be used to make salable prints and thus allow them to recoup their investment if producers were unable to meet repayments of the loan. But this approach prevented filmmakers from accessing, printing and distributing their own films.

As a solution, Giannini instead proposed a new film loan protocol in which the bank would guarantee the rights and distribution revenues of two already produced films as collateral for the bank-financed film loan. He also pioneered what is now called tethering, the practice of attaching a star to a film in order to guarantee ticket sales.

With this new financing model, bank risk was minimized, filmmakers were able to meet requirements, and the Hollywood industry flourished. Classics such as The Tramp (1915), Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) and Gone with the Wind (1939) were financed by Giannini. Filmmakers like Charlie Chaplin, Frank Capra, Walt Disney, and Alfred Hitchcock, as well as organizations like United Artists and even the Academy itself, were supported by Giannini's revolutionary vision.

Gianninis Bank's transparency was essential to its success and saved it during one of the most difficult financial times of the 20th century. Its stability was fueled by the steady influx of immigrant money, deposited by those aspiring to become respected American citizens with bank accounts, a privilege that was extended to women in 1920 when the Bank of Italy opened the first women's department in the country.

So much that, as Sherk explainsit was the immigrants' nickels and dimes, deposited in the Bank of Italy and the Bank of America, that financed the beginnings of the Hollywood film industry.

Looking for something good? Cut through the noise with a carefully curated selection of the latest releases, live events and exhibitions, straight to your inbox every fortnight on Friday. Register here.