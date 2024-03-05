Widespread child sexual abuse in entertainment industry revealed

Sexual abuse and exploitation of children in the entertainment industry resulting from systems, structures, unethical practices or abuse of power and authority is widespreadsaidMom Fatima Singhatehthe United Nations Special Rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children.

Child performers in the entertainment industry are exposed to sexualized, violent and aggressive environments that are unsafe for their all-round development and in which they may be exposed to the use of addictive substances, she said.report.

To remedy this, urgent action is needed both collectively and individually to combat the sexual abuse and exploitation of children in various media and branches of the entertainment industry, the Human Rights Council-appointed special rapporteursaid.

Beyond #MeToo

The problem affects various facets of the industry and community space, exposing children to risks in film, television, music, theater, modeling, circuses, choirs, concerts , nightclubs, bars, glamor industries, sports, tourism and hospitality. she said in her report.

This also extends to community facilities, public performances and events and the digital space, including social media influence and gaming, she said, citing lawsuits and the revelation of a widespread exploitation in such areas. high-profile cases as movie studio boss Harvey Weinsteinwho was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020 for rape, sexual assault and related charges.

Ms. Singhateh emphasized that while movements such as Me Too have raised awareness of sexual abuse and exploitation in Hollywood and other entertainment capitals, the testimonies of courageous victims and survivors have always highlighted the there is an urgent need to improve the protection of children and young people entering the entertainment sector.

Cases are not reported

The global nature of the industry means that these issues are not limited to a single geographic region, but rather a widespread in countries around the worldaccording to the report, which also raises crucial questions about the inadequacy of existing prevention and protection measures, accountability systems and access to justice.

A significant number of cases of abuse are not reportedmainly due to prevailing power dynamics, harmful gender norms, fear of retaliation and loss of career opportunities, the expert said.

These factors often create an environment in which individuals in positions of authority exploit vulnerable children, including aspiring actors and performers.

Grooming is the norm

The Special Rapporteur noted that predatory sexual behaviorincluding grooming, was accepted as the norm in the entertainment industry.

Additionally, perpetrators often faced no repercussions for illegally exercising power and authority over young artists or aspiring children.

Abusive working conditions and the depiction of child sexual abuse and exploitation on various entertainment platforms not only tend to cross the line, but objectify and exploit childrensaid Ms. Singhateh.

Victims are often faced with silence

Children are trafficked or recruited to work as entertainers or entertainers through fraudulent offers, deceptive promises and the exploitation of their hopes and dreams, she said in the report.

As millions of people around the world flee conflict and violence or other situations that increasingly lead to displacement and migration, many children are left without their families and forced to work in the manufacturing industry. entertainment to survive, according to the report.

Victims and survivors faced silence, non-recognition, lack of investigation, coercion, intimidation or lack of reparation measures, she said.

To change the dynamic, the Special Rapporteur called for ways to mitigate risks.

Such efforts must ensure that the involvement of children and the conduct of individuals or companies within the sector complies with international human rights law and standards, she said.

Safeguards for online safety target applications, chat rooms and multimedia platforms.

Find solutions

There are many ways to ensure the health, safety, privacy and well-being of children in the industry, the Special Rapporteur said.

This includes the rigorous implementation of a zero tolerance policy for those who exploit and enable abusive environments against children within legal frameworks, she said.

Additionally, she suggested partner with business owners to ensure child-safe business models and the creation of monitoring and accountability procedures.

Internet Security

Efforts should also extend to the Internet, she said, noting that children are exploited around the world. online porn industrywhich sometimes involves the smuggling of children across borders.

Traffickers often take advantage of interactive computer services, such as social media platforms, to connect with child victims, thereby abusing children's limited knowledge regarding the safe use of online space, the findings show.

With this in mind, she recommended the creation of technical guarantees for online spaces and closer collaboration.

Special rapporteurs and other rights experts are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, have a mandate to monitor and report on specific thematic issues or national situations, are not part of the staff of the UN and do not receive wages for their work.