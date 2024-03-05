Bradley Cooper, Cillian Murphy and the myths of method acting

Should actors and actresses who go to extremes to prepare for their roles receive more love from Oscar voters?

This year's best actor nominees Cillian Murphywho played nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in OppenheimerAnd Bradley Cooperwho played the role Leonard Bernstein in the biopic Maestroare generating a lot of buzz not only for their performances but also for the manner in which those performances were delivered.

Murphy, already slim, lost about 20 pounds and began smoking fake cigarettes to imitate the appearance and habits of the real Oppenheimer. Her preparation for the role was supposedly so intense that he isolated himself from his co-stars while filming the film.

Meanwhile, Cooper reportedly spent six years training in the art of directing in order to film a key sequence for Maestro. And in a December 2023 episode of the SmartLess podcast, nominated for Best Actress Carey Mulligan told the story of how Bradley Cooper called her on the phone and spoke to her in Leonard Bernstein's voice years before he started filming Maestro.

Reporting on the preparation of actors often refers Method actinga psychological approach to the game designed to make the character more real and believable.

But as someone who has been teaching theater for over 20 yearsI have found that much of what is said or written about method playing perpetuates a number of myths about the technique. Sometimes it can be hard to tell if actors are actually preparing for a role or if they're just preparing for their co-stars, the media, and the public.

The origins of the Method

Method acting, sometimes called the Method, derives from The System, an approach to acting developed by Russian actor and director. Constantine Stanislavskywhich he describes in the 1936 book An actor prepares.

Stanislavski asks actors to identify the forces that motivate and drive their characters. In doing so, the actor strives to be in the moment with his fellow actors, reacting as his character would to imaginary circumstances.

Marlon Brando made the general public aware of the method game. To prepare for his role in Menin which he plays a paralyzed veteran, Brando is said to have spent time in a veterans hospital wheelchair-bound and did not initially disclose to other patients that he was not disabled. He also reportedly remained in his wheelchair between takes during filming.

In the decades since, method acting has become associated with actors who lose themselves in their characters, like Daniel Day-Lewis. ask people to spoon feed him in order to prepare for his role as a painter with cerebral palsy in My left foot (1989).

This is the new me!

For all the attention these stories get, some of the extremes the actors go to would probably have made Stanislavski laugh.

An Actor Prepares is built around a fictional acting class in which a teacher, presumably a stand-in for Stanislavski himself, breaks his actors' bad habits and teaches them the fundamentals of the system.

Many of the teacher-designed exercises aim to help actors imagine what they might do if they were in the same situation as their characters, so as not to recreate those circumstances in real life.

Along the way, Stanislavski's acting teacher regularly criticizes actors who go to false extremes to achieve what they think is authenticity.

Much like the ethically questionable issues of Brando and Day-Lewis appropriating disability, one of the character actors in Stanislavski's book adopts mind-bogglingly racist approaches, including blackface, as he prepares to play Othello.

Decades later, echoes of this criticism can be found in the works of Robert Downey Jr., who wore blackface in an ironic but nonetheless problematic send-up of Method acting in Thunder in the tropics (2008).

Does this character make me look fat?

Much of the debate around Brendan Fraser, last year's Best Actor winnerwas due to the fact that he wore prosthetics to play the morbidly obese Charlie in The whale.

It should be noted that Cillian Murphy denies being a Method actor, as does Day-Lewis, and Murphy has refused to disclose the weight loss tactics he was losing weight for his role in Oppenheimer. Yet one of his co-stars, Emily Blunt, half-jokingly referred to Murphy as eating an almond a day to maintain her lean physique while filming.

What any actor does with his body is a matter between him and his doctors; However, there are major medical and ethical implications when weight loss and gain are considered evidence of a disciplined commitment to one's craft.

Stanislavski didn't tell the actors to gain weight or crash diet for their roles; in fact, at the beginning of An Actor Prepares, the drama teacher scolds his students for practicing in front of mirrors and for being too focused on their outward appearance. Later in the book, the teacher also warns against what he calls an exhibitionist approach to acting, in which the actor tries to show the audience how hard he works at his craft.

Come this way, buddy

And then there are stories of actors prodding, teasing and surprising their co-stars in an attempt to elicit authentic responses.

At the height of the #MeToo movement, a story about the filming of Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) resurfaces. Meryl Streep recalled that her co-star Dustin Hoffman slapped her before filming one of their scenes in order to get a response from her. These actions are believed to be part of broader behavior and strained relationships between the two men during the filming of the film.

Likewise, when Suicide squad (2016) was being filmed, Jared Leto reportedly sent his co-stars gag gifts from his character, The Joker, including dead animals and used condoms. Leto alternately approved and backed down stories about pranks.

Compare these stunts with Stanislavski's vision of working with acting partners: create communion and engage in active listening. Ticking them off, whether in service of a scene or as part of their own technique to stay in character, is selfish.

Is it a process or a privilege?

Since the publication of Stanislavski's book, a number of approaches to acting have emerged, favoring the kind of personal psychological investment that seems to blur the line between actor and character, notably those of the drama teacher and American director. Lee Strasberg.

However, in Chapter 8 of An Actor Prepares, Stanislavski makes a clear distinction between what is true and real for the actor and what is true and real for the character he is playing.

In other words, he doesn't buy into the idea that an actor can get lost in his role.

Yes, the media loves these kinds of stories and they can demonstrate a certain type of engagement. But they can also paint actors as pampered, pretentious artists whose process is complacent. A working actor struggling to pay his bills doesn't have the luxury of, say, insisting that everyone call him by his character's name.

In fact, these accounts of Method's acting may swing the other way: Much of the praise around Ryan Gosling's turn in Barbie plays on the idea of ​​a serious actor willing to go blonde, goofy, and adopt a resolutely anti-Methody approach, something the actor cheekily kissed him while doing press for the film.

So when the acting Oscars are handed out, we hope it will be because voters believed in the performances and not because of a meta-narrative about their off-screen behavior.