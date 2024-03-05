Hollywood Farmers Market Decision Controversy Sparks Local Market Conversations

It was a typical Friday at the Shmidt Spirits Distillery for College Park resident and master distiller Brian Roan until he discovered a possible temporary closure of the Hollywood Farmers Market, the main market where Shmidt Spirits does business.

I immediately went into action mode because no one knew,” Roan said. If I work there and live in the community and I don't know, then what are the chances that people who don't work there or live in the community will know?

Discussions about the future of the Hollywood market have sparked conversations among College Park residents, who are demanding more recognition and support from the city. It also attracts people involved in other farmers' markets, most of which have seen more traffic and less controversy than the Hollywood Market.

City staff have discussed the possibility of a temporary closure of Hollywood, arguing that operational costs for fiscal year 2025 would be too high given the lack of vendors and city staff to manage operations at the market. The city-funded market, held every Saturday in District 1, is expected to cost about $30,000 in the next fiscal year.

But Roans' posts on Facebook and Nextdoor motivated nearly 100 people to send emails to council members ahead of a Feb. 20 council meeting in which a discussion about the market was on the table.

Council members recommended continuing operations of Hollywood Markets as is, according to a post by District 1 Council Member Jacob Hernandez on Nextdoor after the Feb. 20 meeting.

Although Roan was pleased with the outcome, he said he was disappointed that discussions about the future of the markets took place behind closed doors and did not include community input before taking place at the board meeting. advice.

It is unconscionable that the community was not given an opportunity to weigh in on the farmers market issue before staff made a recommendation, Roan said at the Feb. 20 council meeting.

According to District 1 resident Kamthorn Clary, the market issue represents lingering grievances the district has with the city government.

We feel like we've been underfunded, we've been underfunded, we've had fewer amenities than others. [parts of the] town, Clary said. [The farmers market is] one of the few community centers where everyone can come out and gather.

HK Beall, College Park resident and studio art seller at Hollywood Market, said the market should not be overlooked. It offers a close-knit, welcoming community that others don't offer, Beall said.

Besides Hollywood, College Park is also home to the University of Maryland Farmers Market and the College Park Farmers Market off Paint Branch Parkway.

Phil Miller, owner of Miller Farms in the city, has run the College Park market since 1979, according to Robyn Gaston, who has been markets director and vendor coordinator for five years.

Under Gaston's coordination, the College Park market grew from five to about 30 vendors per week, Gaston said.

“A lot of our sellers are actually people who live in the community or they were real customers at one point and now they've become sellers,” Gaston said. Even now, they have evolved from table vendors to food truck owners and have grown with the market themselves.

Gaston said the College Park market also does not allow two vendors outside of those selling baked goods or produce to sell the same products.

Ashley and Eric Terrell, owners of King and Queen Sea Moss, said the rule has made the market more profitable for sellers.

In other markets we've been to, you have three other people doing the same thing as you, Eric Terrell said. We don't have to worry about all that [College Park Farmers Market]it's just a really relaxed, friendly environment.

Gaston said that because the Hollywood Market is funded by the city and is located in a more remote location, its operations are more complicated than those of the College Park Market.

For Berwyn Heights residents Therese and Jeff Forbes, owners of the Honey Glow bee products company and Hollywood Market vendors, better advertising from the city could help the Hollywood Market overcome these constraints.

The market's location next to MOM Organic Market on Rhode Island Avenue is a prime location and could benefit from more advertising, Jeff Forbes said.

Stephanie Young, who owns Blue Berwyn Farm and sells produce at the Hollywood Market, agreed that the market's location is ideal even though it's not as busy as other markets.

Young also sells her produce at the nearby Riverdale Park Market, where she has noticed a lack of parking and overcrowding when the market reaches maximum capacity, she said.

But it's much bigger than Hollywood and has more sellers, Young said. It attributes its success in part to its operational structure, in which marketplace managers receive a share of marketplace revenue from sellers.

Like the Hollywood Farmers Market, the Riverdale Park Market is also supported by its city.

The incentive for [Riverdale Park] The market manager needs to make sure there are plenty of sales going on, Young said. [At Hollywood] they can be incentivized because they know us and like us.

Young said getting more students from that university involved could help the Hollywood Farmers Market in the future.

There are many opportunities to connect with the university, Young said. Recognizing that young people generally have many more original ideas could help us.