Entertainment
Donatos Pizza Opening, Celebrity Sightings, Sandwich Perk, Ritz News, Deal
Whenever we order pizza to go, my husband always tells us to tell them to stretch the sauce. The explanation: He likes the sauce that borders all the way to the end of the crust.
As someone who always orders, I have found that when asked to explain what that means, the resulting pizza is not that good. Without having to explain the stretch, the overall pizza was better.
An observation leading to this week's first item.
It's exaggerated
Donatos, Ohio's popular Columbus pizza chain, officially opened its doors in Naples on February 27. Franchisee Butch Moore of Bonita Springs touts his fandom and long-standing relationship with the brand through his prior career in television advertising at WBNS-TV. His partners in the business include Randy Schoedinger and Dan Lhota.
Moore's timing was right when Donatos moved to Florida several years ago.
Present to celebrate: the Grote family, who also reside in Southwest Florida and whose patriarch Jim founded Donatos in 1963 after purchasing a local pizzeria that was not named Donatos. The channel takes its name from a loose translation from Latin to give a good thing.
What sets Donatos apart is that the sauce is stretched to the edges of the crust. Expect 100 pieces of pepperoni to top this pie variety. The new 30-seat store offers delivery; soft drinks only.
Hours: Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday until midnight.
(6434 Naples Boulevard, Naples; 239-206-3604; donatos.com)
Comments
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and FLFL (short for Floridas First Lady; I think that should be the official acronym) Casey were spotted at Dorona for lunch on Feb. 28, coinciding with his and her visit to the Freedom Institute of Collier County to award $10,000 each to six local nonprofits through the Florida Hope Fund.
Why Dorona?
Having worked with many presidential-level advance teams in the past, I initially suspected that this might be because the restaurant is spacious enough to accommodate a security team and others in their entourage. Easy parking too with a discreet entrance on the corner of the Naples front door.
Alas, a quick chat with co-owner Ingrid Aielli revealed that the restaurant is a favorite lunch spot among Naples-owned Kathleen Passidomowho is President of the Florida Senate.
If Ingrid had known that the couple was passing that way, she would have been there. Instead, she worked at the Aielli Group's Sea Salt on Third Street South that afternoon.
For the benefit of a local cause
March Marks Mikes in a swimsuit 14th Annual Month of Giving, where customers are encouraged to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3 or $5 when placing their order; these funds benefit Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida. On March 27, the Day of Giving channel dedicates 100% of that day's sales to the hospital. Since the beginning of Month of Giving in 2011, Jersey Mikes has raised more than $88 million for local charities..
(Multiple locations;jerseymikes.com)
End larva
As the official sponsor of the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, the Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, Mermaids offers a post-game deal including free beer or curly fries. Exchange conditions: the ticket stub must be dated less than 24 hours after the first launch; a minimum purchase of $5; must be 21 years old.
(Multiple locations;Hooters.com)
More:Governor DeSantis visits the Freedom Institute in Naples
History of the channel:Portillo is already in the Sunshine State, when will the Midwest chain come to Southwest Florida? We asked
Hi Chow
The Ritz-Carlton Naples (the one near the beach) replaced Terraza with Nolita, a new restaurant taking its nickname from the Manhattan neighborhood north of Little Italy. According to a spokeswoman, expect New York-style Italian classics inspired by family recipes. On the menu: hand-prepared pizzas and artisanal pastas. Its breakfast buffet, priced at $39 per person, gets good reviews on social media.
(280 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples; 239 598-6644; ritzcarlton.com)
Send scoops and offers to [email protected] for editorial consideration.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.naplesnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2024/03/05/donatos-pizza-opens-celeb-sighting-sandwich-benefit-ritz-news-deal/72808867007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donatos Pizza Opening, Celebrity Sightings, Sandwich Perk, Ritz News, Deal
- Patriot League Announces Men's and Women's Tennis Weekly Awards (3.5.24)
- Katie Holmes' black column dress was minimalist outfit at its best
- Imran Khan's party slams Shehbaz-led 'fake government', announces nationwide protests on March 10
- Hollywood Farmers Market Decision Controversy Sparks Local Market Conversations
- Google just explained exactly how things will change ahead of Thursday's DMA deadline
- INMA recognizes the Newspaper in the 2024 Global Media Awards
- Quebec expands no-referral breast cancer screenings to ages 70 to 74
- The New York Times is facing backlash over its coverage of Donald Trump and the 2024 election.
- Bradley Cooper, Cillian Murphy and the myths of method acting
- What about high school football in Pennsylvania?
- In an inventive and eventful Parisian Fashion Week