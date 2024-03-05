Donatos Pizza Opening, Celebrity Sightings, Sandwich Perk, Ritz News, Deal

Connect with us

Whenever we order pizza to go, my husband always tells us to tell them to stretch the sauce. The explanation: He likes the sauce that borders all the way to the end of the crust.

As someone who always orders, I have found that when asked to explain what that means, the resulting pizza is not that good. Without having to explain the stretch, the overall pizza was better.

An observation leading to this week's first item.

It's exaggerated

Donatos, Ohio's popular Columbus pizza chain, officially opened its doors in Naples on February 27. Franchisee Butch Moore of Bonita Springs touts his fandom and long-standing relationship with the brand through his prior career in television advertising at WBNS-TV. His partners in the business include Randy Schoedinger and Dan Lhota.

Opening day at Donatos on Naples Blvd.

Moore's timing was right when Donatos moved to Florida several years ago.

Present to celebrate: the Grote family, who also reside in Southwest Florida and whose patriarch Jim founded Donatos in 1963 after purchasing a local pizzeria that was not named Donatos. The channel takes its name from a loose translation from Latin to give a good thing.

Donatos spreads the sauce to the crust. This 14

What sets Donatos apart is that the sauce is stretched to the edges of the crust. Expect 100 pieces of pepperoni to top this pie variety. The new 30-seat store offers delivery; soft drinks only.

Hours: Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday until midnight.

(6434 Naples Boulevard, Naples; 239-206-3604; donatos.com)

