Donatos Pizza Opening, Celebrity Sightings, Sandwich Perk, Ritz News, Deal

Whenever we order pizza to go, my husband always tells us to tell them to stretch the sauce. The explanation: He likes the sauce that borders all the way to the end of the crust.

As someone who always orders, I have found that when asked to explain what that means, the resulting pizza is not that good. Without having to explain the stretch, the overall pizza was better.

An observation leading to this week's first item.

It's exaggerated

Donatos, Ohio's popular Columbus pizza chain, officially opened its doors in Naples on February 27. Franchisee Butch Moore of Bonita Springs touts his fandom and long-standing relationship with the brand through his prior career in television advertising at WBNS-TV. His partners in the business include Randy Schoedinger and Dan Lhota.

Moore's timing was right when Donatos moved to Florida several years ago.

Present to celebrate: the Grote family, who also reside in Southwest Florida and whose patriarch Jim founded Donatos in 1963 after purchasing a local pizzeria that was not named Donatos. The channel takes its name from a loose translation from Latin to give a good thing.

What sets Donatos apart is that the sauce is stretched to the edges of the crust. Expect 100 pieces of pepperoni to top this pie variety. The new 30-seat store offers delivery; soft drinks only.

Hours: Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday until midnight.

(6434 Naples Boulevard, Naples; 239-206-3604; donatos.com)

Comments

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and FLFL (short for Floridas First Lady; I think that should be the official acronym) Casey were spotted at Dorona for lunch on Feb. 28, coinciding with his and her visit to the Freedom Institute of Collier County to award $10,000 each to six local nonprofits through the Florida Hope Fund.

Why Dorona?

Having worked with many presidential-level advance teams in the past, I initially suspected that this might be because the restaurant is spacious enough to accommodate a security team and others in their entourage. Easy parking too with a discreet entrance on the corner of the Naples front door.

Alas, a quick chat with co-owner Ingrid Aielli revealed that the restaurant is a favorite lunch spot among Naples-owned Kathleen Passidomowho is President of the Florida Senate.

If Ingrid had known that the couple was passing that way, she would have been there. Instead, she worked at the Aielli Group's Sea Salt on Third Street South that afternoon.

For the benefit of a local cause

March Marks Mikes in a swimsuit 14th Annual Month of Giving, where customers are encouraged to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3 or $5 when placing their order; these funds benefit Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida. On March 27, the Day of Giving channel dedicates 100% of that day's sales to the hospital. Since the beginning of Month of Giving in 2011, Jersey Mikes has raised more than $88 million for local charities..

(Multiple locations;jerseymikes.com)

End larva

As the official sponsor of the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, the Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, Mermaids offers a post-game deal including free beer or curly fries. Exchange conditions: the ticket stub must be dated less than 24 hours after the first launch; a minimum purchase of $5; must be 21 years old.

(Multiple locations;Hooters.com)

Hi Chow

The Ritz-Carlton Naples (the one near the beach) replaced Terraza with Nolita, a new restaurant taking its nickname from the Manhattan neighborhood north of Little Italy. According to a spokeswoman, expect New York-style Italian classics inspired by family recipes. On the menu: hand-prepared pizzas and artisanal pastas. Its breakfast buffet, priced at $39 per person, gets good reviews on social media.

(280 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples; 239 598-6644; ritzcarlton.com)

Send scoops and offers to [email protected] for editorial consideration.