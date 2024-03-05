Entertainment
Oscars 2024: nominated for best actor with longest screen time?
Based on the entire history of the Academy Awards, the Best Actor category is usually the one with the longest-nominated performances, and that certainly rings true this year. Although the modern academy saw fit to recognize several unusually short male turns, it refrained from doing so in 2024 and instead made the current lineup the first since 2019 to exclusively include actors who exceed the criteria for one hour and 50% screen time. By both measurements, this constitutes only the 14th such case.
The 2024 Best Actor nominees have an average screen time of one hour, 25 minutes, and 54 seconds, or 64.31% of their respective films. These amounts are more than 15 minutes and 5% higher than those applicable to the 2023 contenders. In terms of real time, their average is the eighth highest in the 96 years of existence of the category, while their average in percentage is the 20th highest.
The last 10 winners of this award appeared on screen for an average of one hour, 27 minutes and 37 seconds, or 69.20% of their films. The new winner, Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), is one hour, 21 minutes and 57 seconds or 70.15%, making it the 29th longest physical performance to earn this honor and the 21st in percentage.
At the bottom of the current range is Colman Domingo, whose performance in “Rustin” totals one hour, six minutes and 43 seconds, or 61.63% of the film. His not-so-brief turn is physically longer than 43% of those who have ever been nominated for Best Actor and 45% of those who have won gold. The last actor with more screen time than him to be beaten out by all his direct challengers was Viggo Mortensen (“Captain Fantastic”, 2017) at 1:08:59.
The current candidate with the lowest percentage is not Domingo but rather Paul Giamatti, of which one hour, 13 minutes and 47 seconds of screen time in “The Holdovers” takes up 55.30% of the film. He was previously recognized as a supporting actor for his appearance in 34 minutes and 52 seconds (or 24.17%) of “Cinderella Man” (2006). Nearly 40% of his current category's past nominees and 38% of his winners had percentages lower than his, with the last such champion having been Daniel Day-Lewis (“Lincoln”, 2013) at 51.47%.
Although his screen time of one hour, 22 minutes and 55 seconds places him physically in the middle of this lineup, Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”) ranks proportionately ahead of this year's 19 other acting nominees with 71.06%. This is the first case where no artist reached 75% since 2013, when the main actor Bradley Cooper (“Silver Linings Playbook”) missed this mark by 0.91 points. In terms of percentage, Wright would be the 19th greatest performance to win here.
Of these five actors, the one with the most extensive Oscar resume is Cooper himself, whose fourth nomination in this category is for his one hour, 32 minutes and 57 seconds performance in “Maestro,” which he also written and directed. , and product. Landing less than a quarter of a percentage point below Wright, he has now been nominated for nearly seven total hours of acting work, with his longest recognized performance being his first self-directed performance in “A Star Is Born.” (2019; 1:35:13).
Outperforming all your competitors by a margin of 20 minutes means Cillian Murphy, whose screen time in “Oppenheimer” totals one hour, 53 minutes and 10 seconds, or 62.75 percent of the three-hour biopic. The last leading man with greater physical quantity was Leonardo DiCaprio, who appeared in “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2014) for over 141 minutes. While DiCaprio ranks second in overall screen time in this category, Murphy ranks 10th and reportedly boasts the third highest screen time among Best Actor winners, after Charlton Heston (“Ben-Hur”, 1960) and Day-Lewis (“There Will Be Blood”, 2008).
|
