LENNY KRAVITZ WILL COME OUR WAY TO ACCEPT HIS STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME







WHO | HONORED Lenny Kravitz Lenny Kravitz animator On-Air Host, Sports and Entertainment Sibley Scoles GUEST SPEAKERS Zo Kravitz and Denzel Washington WHAT Dedication of the 2,774th star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame WHEN Tuesday, March 12 at 11:30 a.m. PT OR 1750 N. Vine Street, in front of the historic Capitol Records Tower WATCH LIVE The event will be streamed live exclusively on www.walkoffame.com Lenny Kravitz will receive the 2,774th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. PT at 1750 N. Vine Street, in front of the historic Capitol Records Tower. Kravitz will receive his star in the Recording category. Emcee Sibley Scoles will be joined by Zo Kravitz and Denzel Washington. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame for the city of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the world's iconic star ceremonies for decades. Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural monument since 1960. ABOUT OUR HONOREE With this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lenny Kravitz's contributions to the entertainment industry will forever be immortalized and celebrated. This is a testament to his exceptional talent, dedication and significant impact on popular culture, said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Lenny continues to inspire aspiring musicians and artists, and this recognition from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is truly well deserved, Martinez added. Considered one of the most preeminent rock musicians of our time, Lenny Kravitz has transcended genres, styles, races and classes during his more than three-decade musical career. Reveling in the soul, rock and funk influences of the '60s and '70s, the writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist has won four GRAMMY Awards. Lenny Kravitz recently received the Music Icon Award in 2024 People's Choice Award and was also nominated for 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted. He was recently recognized by the CFDA with its Fashion Icon Award for his role not only as one of rock's most esteemed musicians, but also as a major fashion influence. In 2023, Kravitz released the anthem Road To Freedom, a song he wrote, performed and produced specifically for the high-profile Netflix film, Rustin . The song that can be heard HERE, plays over the film's end credits. Along with the song's release, Kravitz earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song – Motion Picture, a Critics Choice Awards nomination for Best Song, and a Guild of Music Supervisors Award nomination for Best Song Written and/or or recorded for a film. Film for the moving anthem. In addition to his eleven albums, which have sold 40 million copies worldwide, his creative company Kravitz Design Inc. boasts an impressive portfolio of notable businesses, including hotel properties, condominium projects, private residences and legendary high-end brands like Rolex, Leica, and Dom Pérignon. In 2022, he launched his own brand of ultra-premium spirits, Nocheluna Sotola distillate from Chihuahua, Mexico, derived from the sotol plant. Kravitz is the author of Flash , a book that features unique cave photographs. His recent memoirs, Let love speak, he also landed it on The New York Times Bestseller list. Kravitz is currently the brand ambassador and global face of YSL Beautys.YesCologne and is the global ambassador for the luxury watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre. This multi-dimensional entertainer has also turned his attention to film, appearing as Cinna in the box office hits, The hunger Games And Hunger Games – Catching Fire and in critically acclaimed films Precious And The butler . Lenny Kravitz is set to release his highly anticipated new studio album, Blue electric light on May 24, 2024. A true consistent light, Kravitz also works diligently to spread good internationally through his Let Love Rule Foundation. Let Love Rule Foundation has a long-standing partnership with the Glo Good Foundation to provide free dental clinics and education to underserved people in the Bahamas. They have also provided support for food insecure Bahamians during the pandemic as well as recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian in 2019. Kravitz's steadfast activism also includes partnerships with the United Nations for Human Rights. , UNICEF, MusiCares and Global Citizen. www.lennykravitz.com PHOTO: MARC SELIGER

