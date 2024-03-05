Actor wants to see a queer Disney princess





Harvey Guillén addressed the current state of representation in Disney films, praising House of Mouse for moving in the “right direction.”





With his fan-favorite role in What we do in the shadowsHarvey Guillén is also known for voicing the character Gabo in the Disney film Wish. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Guillén spoke about the animated film, explaining that it is an “inspiring” film that could be praised for its representation. The actor also agreed that Disney has come a long way when it comes to character diversity and believes that a queer Disney princess may not be far away from being introduced. Related RUMOR: Disney wants to bring back Johnny Depp for Pirates 6 but with a catch New rumors have emerged regarding Johnny Depp's return to Pirates of the Caribbean.

“I think they are make progress in the right direction“, Guillén explained. “I think it's difficult to rebuild a wheel that has already been in motion for a while, and it's difficult to think about a new direction, especially where we are with the world, but they do their best, I think. And sometimes these things take time and I'm optimistic. And like you said, if a weird princess comes that would be fantastic“. He added: “And I think we are in the lifespan of what could happen. And it could be a reality. It's just, like I said, it takes time with things like this. Representation has taken so long in filmmaking in general, with every studio and every company.. And so it took us all this way to get here, but look how far we've come. »

Working on a Disney film was a major moment for Harvey Guillén The actor also talked about what it was like working on a Disney production. He explained how surreal it was for him to record his lines for the film, admitting that it was intimidating to work with the House of Mouse, given the company's long history. However, he also said that the film was very enjoyable to work on. “It's like a museum before you go to record, which could be a little intimidatingbecause then you walk down the halls of the big boys and you're like, 'Oh my God,'” the actor shared.But they were so great and so welcoming. And let me play with Gabo, and we get to do a little ad-lib here and there and really find his voice, which is really great. “

Wish is now available to rent or purchase from digital retailers. Its release in 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD will take place on March 12, 2024. Source: ComicBook.com Wish A young girl named Asha wishes upon a star and gets a more direct answer than she expected when a troublemaking star descends from the sky to join her. Director Fawn Veerasunthorn, Chris Buck Release date November 22, 2023 Cast Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Ariana DeBose, Evan Peters Writers Jennifer Lee, Allison Moore, Chris Buck Duration 1 hour 35 minutes Production company Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

