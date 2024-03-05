Entertainment
Microsoft seeks dismissal in Times lawsuit against OpenAI
Satya Nadella, executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation, attends a session during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 16, 2024.
Denis Balibouse | Reuters
Microsoft accused The New York Times of “unsubstantiated” allegations in the publisher's December lawsuit against OpenAI, a case that could have major implications for the future of generative artificial intelligence.
In a motion to dismiss In the lawsuit Monday, Microsoft said the Times presented a false narrative of “apocalyptic futurology” in which OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot would decimate the news industry. In the first line of its argument in court, Microsoft compares the lawsuit to Hollywood's resistance to the VCR, created in the 1970s and allowing users to record television programs.
“In this case, The New York Times is using its power and megaphone to challenge the latest profound technological advancement: the Large Language Model,” Microsoft’s lawyers wrote. Microsoft is OpenAI's largest investor, having pumped about $13 billion into the startup.
The filing marks the latest salvo in the battle between OpenAI and the media industry, which is increasingly concerned that AI models are trained on valuable content produced over decades. In its lawsuit, the Times accused OpenAI and Microsoft of copyright infringement and misuse of the journal's intellectual property in the formation of LLMs.
OpenAI previously asked a judge to throw out parts of the temperature' lawsuit against him, alleging that the publisher “paid someone to hack OpenAI's products,” such as ChatGPT, to generate 100 examples of copyright infringement for its case. OpenAI claims it took the Times “tens of thousands of attempts to generate highly anomalous results,” and that the company did so using “misleading prompts that blatantly violate OpenAI's terms of service.”
In the latest filing, Microsoft's lawyers assert that “the content used to train LLMs does not supplant the market for works, it teaches the language of models.”
A Times spokesperson did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
Since ChatGPT went public in late 2022, OpenAI has become one of the hottest startups on the planet, with an estimated valuation of over $80 billion.
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2024.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
OpenAI recently admitted that it is “impossible” to train the best AI models without copyrighted works.
“Because copyright today covers virtually all types of human expression, including blog posts, photographs, forum posts, software code fragments, and government documents, it would be impossible to train today's leading AI models without using copyrighted material,” OpenAI wrote in a paper filed last month in the United Kingdom, in response to a House of Commons investigation. British Lords.
As recently as January, in Davos, Switzerland, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he was “surprised” by the Times lawsuit, saying OpenAI's models did not need to be updated. 'train on the editor's data.
“We actually don't need to train on their data,” Altman said at a Bloomberg event in Davos. “I think that's something that people don't understand. Regardless of the particular training source, it doesn't move the needle much for us.”
OpenAI has deals with Axel Springer, the German media conglomerate that owns Business Insider, Morning Brew and other media outlets, and is also would have in talks with CNN, Fox Corp. and Time to license their work.
CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report.
