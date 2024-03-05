Entertainment | Bronxville Daily Voice





covid-19: Hudson Valley Retailer Closing

A popular retailer has filed for bankruptcy and plans to permanently close nearly half of its stores, including one in the Hudson Valley, after temporary store closures amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic . Kitchenware retailer Sur La Table filed for Chapter 11 at the end of the week, saying 51 of 121 stores would close. The Seattle-based company, founded in 1972, bills itself as “the leading retail destination for food and entertainment enthusiasts.” The company announced it would sell its remaining stores and brands to Fortress Investment Group.

Netflix series starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Platt films scenes in Westchester

Ben Platt fans will be happy to know that the young star was in the Westchester filming scenes with Gwyneth Paltrow for the hit Netflix series “The Politician.” The show was reportedly filmed on Monday, January 27 in Larchmont at Post Road and Weaver Street. The series, which also stars Bette Midler and Jessica Lange, is about a young man who wants to rise through the ranks to become president of the United States. Fan favorite Ben Platt was reportedly in Westchester filming his series “The Politician.” Wikipedia Of course, he first has to win an election at his California high school. Paltrow plays Pl



Stormy Daniels abruptly cancels 'Tell All' show in Hudson Valley

Stormy Daniels fans didn't get the chance to enjoy an evening of “storytelling” after a planned show at an area comedy club was abruptly canceled. The former adult film star and alleged lover of President Donald Trump was scheduled to appear in Poughkeepsie at the Laugh It Up! Comedy Club on Sunday, December 8 at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse. But hours before the show, the club announced on Twitter that the show had been canceled and that a full refund could be obtained at its point of purchase. The show had been billed as a “storytelling” evening from his caravan stripping days to the allegations



Stormy Daniels' 'Tell All' Show Coming to Hudson Valley

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star and alleged former lover of President Donald Trump, is blowing through the area for an evening of “storytelling.” The former adult film star will appear Sunday, December 8 at 7 p.m. in Poughkeepsie at the Laugh It Up! Comedy Club for a one night only show. Attendees can expect an evening of “tell-all,” from her days of stripping naked in a trailer to her allegedly taking hush money from Trump. “Stormy laughs with her audience as she shares the most intimate details of the unique trials and tribulations she has experienced,” the club said. The club is located



Lord & Taylor to close another regional store

The Lord & Taylor store at the Palisades Center mall in West Nyack will close after the holiday season, making it the second major retailer to leave the shopping mecca. The once-giant luxury retailer has served Palisades Center shoppers since 1998. The retailer's departure follows the closure of JC Penneys in June 2017. Clarkstown City Councilman Donald Francino confirmed the store's closure, saying the center needs to diversify and become a mix of retail and entertainment. . “The Palisades is Clarkstown’s largest taxpayer and our number one tourist attraction,” Francino said.



Yorktown Grange Fair to celebrate 95th anniversary

The Yorktown Grange Fair returns to the Grange Fairgrounds for the 95th consecutive year. The fair, which includes local farm animals, competitions, carnival foods and more, will take place Friday, September 6 through Sunday, September 8. This year's theme, Return to the Garden, is a tribute to the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival. : The Return to the Garden theme is a perfect way to recognize the contributions that local families make to our community and the environment in his outfit. From the smallest garden to the largest farm, every vegetable grown and every animal raised is a benefit to us.













