Bollywood Roundup: Shruti Haasan, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and more…

Ahead of Women's Day, Shruti Haasan talks about birth control for men

Mumbai – Ahead of Women's Day, celebrated every year on March 8, actress and singer Shruti Haasan spoke about the importance of birth control, how men should take on more parental responsibilities and the use of contraceptive measures.

Shruti, who is not shy about speaking her mind, said: We need birth control for men, especially in a society like ours, where discussions around consent don't really happen. .

For women, planning for their future, their willingness to procreate and raise a family, whether they can physically and emotionally afford to have a 4th or 5th baby – these are important discussions, and if men are not willing to understand (this) or talk about protection, the responsibility (for childbirth) lies with the woman, she said.

Talking about how men can take on more responsibility, Shruti said: Men can be heroes in this department by saying: we have to take this responsibility, we can have a vasectomy or use protection. This way, the responsibility for birth control and having a child will not fall solely on the female partner.

The actress addressed the subject on coto, a safe online space that encourages women to express themselves freely.

Alia Bhatt to headline spy universe film; filming will begin later this year

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt, who received a lot of positive responses for her work in the theatrical film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', is all set to begin shooting for a film in the spy universe, which she will headline, in the latter part of 2024.

The news was shared by Akshaye Widhani, CEO of YRF at FICCI Frames on Tuesday.

Elaborating on this, he said: I am going to share the industry's worst kept secret that Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film and the show starts later this year . But you know, speaking of this spy universe, we're actually so thrilled and excited to have this IP in the studio.

He added: I think the YRF spy universe is a financial and cultural juggernaut. And since it's one of the most popular IP addresses, we're very proud of it. So there are a lot of things that are going to happen in the world of espionage. We're going to see more and more films made in this context, but of course we're not going to share everything here. We will talk about this again at a more appropriate time. But for now, I can just say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy movie.

Alia is all set to pair up with actress Sharvari Wagh in the yet-to-be-titled film. Both will play super-agents in the action film.

YRF's spy universe, which began with 'Ek Tha Tiger', starring Salman Khan, includes films like 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', 'Pathaan' and 'Tiger 3'. The next project in the spy universe will be 'War 2' starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani and directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Akshaye also spoke about YRF's very successful year of streaming with 'The Railway Men', about the Bhopal gas tragedy, which is a global hit show. It was ranked number three on Netflix. “The Romantics,” a documentary series about YRF and its impact on pop culture over 50 years, has also become a global success.

Akshaye said, 'The Railway Men' is trending in over 36 countries, but you feel the success of the content when you know people who don't speak your language and watch the content and enjoy it. To me, that’s a huge definition of success. We are a company that is not afraid to fail. We want to be able to create disruptive content.

He added: India loves cinema. It's a big part of our culture, it's a big part of our team. And I think “The Romantics” was a journey that every viewer took. So everyone has a YRF story in their life. My parents had a YRF story from the Yash Ji days. I had a YRF story from Adi's days. Like me, there are other people who all have a story with YRF. There's a song that was played at your wedding that's from a YRF movie. There was a time in life when you went to watch a movie and it was a YRF movie and you went with someone who you might or might not be with, but who you still have fond memories of.

Parineeti Chopra's Loose Shirt Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

Mumbai– Parineeti Chopra, who has been in the news both for her upcoming film with Diljit Dosanjh, 'Amar Singh Chamkeela', and her high-profile marriage to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, has triggered protests pregnancy rumors with her choice of outfit at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday.

Parineeti was dressed in an oversized white shirt, white shorts and white sneakers, which she paired with a designer bag.

Her choice of attire, particularly the baggy shirt and shorts, led fans to speculate about a possible pregnancy.

The actress and Chadha got engaged in a lavish ceremony on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, followed by a traditional wedding at a luxury hotel in Udaipur. Their wedding was a star-studded affair attended by Bollywood celebrities, close friends and political associates of Chadha, including her mentor, Arvind Kejriwal.

Parineeti's look at the airport has sparked curiosity among her fans, who are eagerly waiting for a confirmation or denial of the pregnancy rumors. The actress has yet to respond to the speculation, choosing to keep her personal life private.

On the work front, Parineeti is gearing up for the April 12 release of biopic 'Chamkila' directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Nora Fatehi is afraid of rats, recalls harrowing experience on the train

Mumbai– Actress Nora Fatehi, who is one of the top dancing divas of Bollywood, is afraid of rats. The actress recalled an incident when she was on a train to Goa with her friends and encountered a rat in her coach.

On Tuesday, the actress spoke to the media at the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. She plays the female lead in the film which marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu.

The actress was asked about a memory from her trip to Goa during her interaction with the media.

The actress narrated the incident in great detail, telling the media, “This incident happened seven years ago. I went on a trip to Goa with my friends on the train. I was the only local person from Mumbai, so I was running the travel business knowing everything. While I was talking with my friends on the bus, I saw a rat. And let me tell you, I'm afraid of rats.

She added: “I screamed so loud and started running. But where would you run to on a train? You can't jump off the train. I spent my time standing by the coach door until the situation was resolved.

'Madgaon Express', the film which marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu, is produced by Excel Entertainment. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 22. (IANS)