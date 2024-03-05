Hollywood actor Danny Trejo has brought his Los Angeles-based Mexican restaurant brand Trejos Tacos to London's Notting Hill.





What: A contemporary style taqueria that seeks to bring a flavor of Mexican food culture from Los Angeles to Notting Hill in London. WHO: As you might have guessed from the name, Trejos Tacos is the creation of reformed gangster turned Hollywood actor Danny Trejo, who has starred in films like Machete, from dusk to dawn AndHeat. Trejos Tacos was originally created following a conversation between Trejo and film producer Ash Shah on the set of Badass. The couple opened their first taqueria in Los Angeles in 2016 and now have five locations spread across the American city. A sister brand, Trejos Coffee and Donuts, operates a single location on Sunset Boulevard. Trejos Tacos' London outpost was first mooted in 2022 when Trejo launched a million crowdfund to open a flagship restaurant in the capital. It is run by restaurateur Jerome Armit – who has worked for establishments including The Crazy Bear Fitzrovia, Newman Street Tavern and Sohos El Camion – and film producer and financier Sean OKelly, who will jointly run the operation as co -CEO. The advisory team includes MEATliquor co-founder Yianni Papoutsis. The food: The menu at Trejos Tacos is extensive and goes well beyond its main course with a selection of appetizers, soups, salads, bowls and entrees also available. Featured dishes include nachos topped with beans, cheese, pickled jalapeos and pico de gallo (11); and a bowl of carnitas rice with pork, pineapple and fermented hot sauce (12). The taco menu itself also includes pork carnitas with other toppings available including streak asada with pepita pesto; beer-battered fish; and chicken tikka. The prices for individual tacos can be described as punchy, hovering between £6 and £7 for a single taco. Larger plates, meanwhile, include a 10-ounce rib-eye served with fried onions, poblano peppers, tortillas and lime (22); a whole bar (25); and grilled chicken adobo served with rice, beans and pico de gallo (19). Drink: Just like the gastronomic menu, the drinks offer is also complete with a wide range of beers and wines. There are also cocktails including a dedicated selection of margaritas. The atmosphere: The two-story, 3,000-square-foot venue can accommodate up to 70 covers indoors, with an additional 30 seats available for al fresco dining on the outdoor patio. The design features elements of American restaurant culture such as novelty license plates on the wall; and posters featuring drawings of Trejo alongside Mexican iconography, including a wrestler wearing a luchador mask. These colorful paintings contrast perfectly with more muted sandy tones, which combine to create a bright and spacious dining room. The site is not, as some might expect, open from dusk to dawn (on Sundays it closes at 4:30 p.m. in fact). And something else: Trejo hopes his first London restaurant will serve as a starting point for a wider European rollout over the next five years. I'm so ready to bring Trejos Tacos to London, he says. I love the creativity the city inspires and I can't think of a better place to go international than with our friends in London. I'm thrilled we found the perfect time and team to bring Trejos to his second home. 299-301, Portobello Rd, London W10 5TD

trejostacos.co.uk

