Actor Kal Penn hosts fundraiser in Astoria for Assemblymember Mamdani's re-election





March 5, 2024 By Iryna Shkurhan Emmy-nominated actor Kal Penn arrives Astoria to help his friend Zohran Mamdani, an Assembly member, secure a third term representing western Queens. Coffee with Kal Fundraising will take place on Thursday, March 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The ticketed event will include coffee and conversation at an undisclosed location on Steinway Street. Mamdani first took office in 2020 and ran unopposed in the 2022 election. But earlier this year, a local lawyer announced his campaign to challenge the left-wing lawmaker, highlighting opposing positions on Israel and Palestine. Mamdani has been a strong advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza and even participated in a hunger strike for the cause in Washington DC. Although Penn is known for his roles in the Harold and Kumar comedy film series, he frequently uses his platform to rally support for political candidates across the country.After campaigning for Barack Obama, Penn joined his administration as associate director in the Office of Public Engagement in 2009. In his role, he facilitated outreach to the Asian and Pacific Islander arts community. Penn was written off the television series House to take the White House job, then briefly left his post to film the third installment of the Harold and Kumar series, A Very Harold and Kumar 3D Christmas. He was then appointed to the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities in 2013. While so many of our national political leaders disappoint us, it gives me hope to see Zohran leading with love, positivity and creativity to build bridges between communities on everything from protecting working families in our city to health care in through human rights, Kal Penn wrote on Instagram to promote the event. If you are free on Thursday, come join us! Over the years, he has also starred in dozens of series such as How I Met Your Mother and Superhuman. But just a few years ago, he created and starred in the series Sunnyside, set in the Queens borough. Penn played the role of a city council member who helps immigrants obtain citizenship. While the show was canceled in 2020, Penn returns to western Queens to help an elected official in real life. He previously joins Mamdani on Instagram Live in 2020 when he was running for office for the first time. In a 2020 Facebook post, Mamdani described seeing Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle in the theater when he was a teenager and feeling proud to see an actor who looked like him on the big screen. Tickets for the Thursday event, the range goes from a Light Roast priced at $36 to an Adeni Shai which costs $3,000. The money raised will be used for Mamdani's re-election campaign ahead of this year's elections. no comments yet

