Hollywood casino thief was desperate and in debt, court records show
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) – The man charged in the attempted armed robbery at the Hollywood Casino on March 2 said he committed the crime because he was desperate and in debt, according to the district attorney Dearborn County/Ohio, Lynn Deddens.
Daniel Birdseye, 39, was playing at the Lawrenceburg casino earlier in the day and left, but returned around 7:30 p.m., the prosecutor said.
After returning, Deddens says Birdseye walked to the main cage/bank area of the casino.
He took out a mask to cover his face and mouth and followed an employee into the bank, the Dearborn/Ohio County prosecutor said.
The employee did not know he was being followed.
Birdseye cornered the worker once in the banking area and pulled out a gun while demanding money, Deddens said.
The 39-year-old man collected the money, then jumped through the teller window, which gave him access to the banking area, according to Deddens.
A woman working in that area tried to close the door when she saw Birdseye, but he kicked it open, the prosecutor said. The employees' arms were cut off.
Birdseye entered and locked the door, Deddens said.
With the employee inside, Deddens said Birdseye demanded money again.
From there, the 39-year-old armed suspect took the cash and handed it to tellers in another section of the bank, according to the prosecutor.
He took some money out of the drawers and put it in a bag he was carrying.
There was a casino employee on the phone while Birdseye took the money, Deddens said.
Hang up the phone, bitch, or I'll shoot you, Birdseye told the employee, according to Deddens.
Birdseye then took his gun, walked towards another employee, telling him: “You are going to be my hostage and take me out of this building,” the prosecutor described.
The employee held at gunpoint told law enforcement that he accompanied Birdseye through the first level of the casino to an exit. Birdseye then let the employee go.
Law enforcement rushed to the Hollywood Casino after learning there was an active shooter.
Deddens said Birdseye left the casino heading to the Oxbow Nature Conservancy.
The 39-year-old man was later found.
After he was detained, Deddens says law enforcement found a loaded gun, a loaded magazine and a bag full of money. The money still had the casino packaging on it.
Birdseye waived his Miranda rights and admitted to the theft, according to Deddens.
He told investigators he was desperate and in debt, Deddens said.
He was taken to Dearborn County Law Enforcement, where Deddens said he became combative with two corrections officers. As a result, he was charged with assault and battery against public security officers.
In total, Deddens says Birdseye faces the following charges:
- Kidnapping
- Robbery with a deadly weapon
- Criminal detention
- Intimidation
- Battery against public safety officers
All charges are misdemeanors.
