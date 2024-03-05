Max Hardy, Detroit leader and community advocate, dies at 40

Chef Maxcel Hardy, a Detroit restaurateur known for his community advocacy and anti-hunger efforts, has died, publicist David Rudolph announced Tuesday morning.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Hardy, 40, owned COOP Caribbean Fusion, part of Detroit Shipping Co.; Jed's Detroit, a pizza and wings franchise on Seven Mile Road in Detroit, and the now-closed River Bistro in northwest Detroit.

Last month, Hardy was one of two dozen Black chefs gathered for the 2024 Black Excellence Culinary Symphony at Table No. 2 in Greektown, a charity event supporting young culinary artists.

In 2021, The New York Times named Hardy one of 16 Black Chefs Changing Food in America.Hardy also co-wrote the Marley Coffee Cookbook with Rohan Marley, the son of reggae artist Bob Marley. He has been featured on the Food Network and participated in numerous events in Detroit and has been a stalwart leader in teaching Detroit's youth.

An advocate for Detroit, its culinary scene and efforts to uplift the community, Hardy also founded the One Chef Can 86 Hunger Foundation, a nonprofit organization that fights hunger and raises awareness of food insecurity.

“We have lost one of Detroit's most famous and promising Black chefs, recognized nationally as one of the top Black chefs changing food in America,” Rudolph said.

Returning to Detroit after honing his skills out of state, Rudolph said, Hardy really brought some life to the culinary scene, and particularly the black culinary scene.

He came back in a way as a celebrity chef and someone who was already known from Miami to New York, Rudolph said. “His work in the NBA gave him a lot of cachet.

Rudolph called Hardy a humble man with a winning smile.

He always had a kind word, he was always positive, even when he had tough or bad days, he always had that mentality of moving forward and was the type of guy who always made things happen.” did he declare.

Rudolph said he also understood the heart of man through his work with Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen for Good during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, feeding and helping people who were food insecure in the community.

Hardy was named a 2021 Food Fighter by the Detroit Free Press, with the newspaper recognizing chefs who have used food to make a positive impact amid the pandemic.

When I can go into a kitchen and prepare meals for 500 or 1,000 people, it nourishes me and takes me out of the daily grind of the restaurant, Hardy said at the time. It’s actually a peace for me to cook for a few hundred people and give back. And that nourishes the soul. It feels really good to do it.

Horatio Williams, who runs the nonprofit Horatio WilliamsFoundation community center just east of downtown Detroit, described an intense period in which he witnessed Hardy's culinary skills and love of Detroit at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For approximately three months beginning in March 2020, we provided more than 150,000 meals to community members, said Williams, who was introduced to Hardy by former UAW Vice President Jimmy Settles. I have never seen anyone work in a kitchen like Chef Max. He prepared meals in our kitchen and we took the food to different shelters and community organizations like NSO (Neighborhood Service Organization) and COTS (Coalition on Temporary Shelter).

The more food we got from places like MGM and people in the community who heard about what we were doing, the more we made. And we fed all the firefighters in the Eastern Market. For Max, it was a real honor to feed the firefighters.

In Hardy, Williams said, he found more than a person who shared a commitment to his hometown, he also found a friend.

Max was like a little brother to me, he said. He saw me running a building and he asked me for business advice. And then he passed on advice on the business side of his job to the students he taught in our cooking classes. We had students going to college to study culinary arts who would have known nothing about it without Max. He's done a lot of great things in our community and I don't think anyone will ever be able to do it like him.

Mark Kurlyandchik, a former Free Press food critic, said the local culinary community suffered the loss of one of its “most brilliant chefs.”

Chef Max, Kurlyandchik said, was a “constant source of energy and never stopped moving.”

“Hardy was always working on a dizzying number of projects, whether it was opening two new restaurant concepts and he always had at least two in the works or teaching children to cook or feeding the less fortunate at Detroit and Africa. He never stopped,” Kurlyandchik said.

Before returning to Detroit and opening River Bistro in 2017, Hardy spent two decades in Miami and New York. He spent five years as NBA Amar'e Stoudemire's personal chef. In Detroit, Hardy's plans were ambitious, planning to open three restaurants within a year.

Hardy recalled why he decided to return to his hometown.

“One of the reasons I came back home is to show that black leaders are here,” Hardy told the Free Press in 2017, when he was 33. “There are black chefs who are as good as any other chef, but we have fewer opportunities.

“What I want to do in town is open the doors to these chefs who haven’t had the opportunities that I’ve had.”

Hardy's River Bistro, with its blend of Caribbean and soul food flavors, was named to the Free Press' 10 Best New Restaurants 2018 list.

“To think that such a source of light and talent was snuffed out so young is an absolute tragedy,” Kurlyandchik said.

Rudolph said: “At the appropriate time, the family will make further statements.”