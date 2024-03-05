United Way announces the return of NEA Sings | Culture & Leisure

JONESBORO United Way of Northeast Arkansas announced the return of its virtual singing competition for the fourth year. NEA Sings is designed to recognize musical talent in Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Poinsett, Randolph and Mississippi counties while raising funds for the United Way.
The virtual singing competition is aimed at local groups and musicians. The grand prize winner will receive $1,000, a music performance video produced by Anthem Pictures, a recording session at Back Beat Music including four songs, a setup and two producers, a photo shoot with James Bickham Visuals and will perform on take center stage at the next Downtown Jonesboro BBQ. Fest, a package worth nearly $5,000 in prizes. Money raised from tournament voting will support the United Way of Northeast Arkansas.
“We launched this contest and fundraiser in 2021 as a way to stay connected, raise needed funds and have fun in the virtual world we've had to adapt to,” said Heather Coats, executive director of United Way of Northeast Arkansas, in the ad.
Now, NEA Sings is part of our community and culture. Musicians and community members contacted us throughout the year to ask when the next competition would begin. Now it's back and we think it will be bigger and better than ever.
This year, NEA Sings will offer a new feature by pairing music industry coaches with the final four musicians for mentoring sessions. Coaches include Marybeth Byrd, Cory Jackson, Bethania Baray-Harrison and Drew Pulliam.
NEA Sings is organized as a single-elimination tournament coordinated by a selection committee. Individual musicians and groups must submit their tournament registration by 8 a.m. on April 1. Registrations are open now. Dates for group and first round matches will be announced shortly afterwards.
The winner of each game is based on the number of votes in the United Way NEA Sings fundraiser. Every $1 contribution counts as one vote.
