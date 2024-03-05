C-3P0 Actor Anthony Daniels Auctions His Memorabilia

Anthony Daniels separates his head and feels a little hesitant.

The actor, who has played the intergalactic robot C-3PO in numerous Star Wars films and TV shows for more than 40 years, is unloading his entire Star Wars gift collection at a curated auction by the souvenir specialist Propstore which will be held next week in Los Angeles. Angeles.

One of the centerpieces of the Anthony Daniels collection is a screen-matched light-up headpiece that Daniels wore in 1983. Return of the Jedi. The item, consisting of a faceplate, backplate and neck ring, could fetch between $500,000 and $1 million. (At a similar auction involving Daniels last November, another C-3PO warhead sold for nearly $850,000.)

C-3PO is at the heart of Daniels' identity as an actor and that face is sort of the mask he presents to the world. “It was not only the accessory that I wore, but it was also an accessory that I used in interviews to identify myself,” says Daniels. The Hollywood Reporter from his home in England. “It's really: 'You don't know my face but you know This confront.'”

And a few weeks ago, he was doing one last photoshoot with the head and “had a slight wobble,” as he puts it. “Am I right to continue?” » he wondered. “I've lived with these objects for 50 years, some of them,” he notes, “and I have very mixed feelings.”

It was a fleeting feeling, his resolve rebuilding as quickly as a new Death Star. “I had all this, almost everything was in the cupboards, drawers and attics. Nobody looked at it, nobody cherished it, if you like. And it was too good to throw away,” explains the actor.

This is the second and final batch of items offloaded by the actor, who previously sold some at a Propstore auction in London in November. This is a rare opportunity for collectors, because Daniels is the only major Star Wars actor to openly sell his memorabilia. In 2023, items belonging to the late Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew were expected to be sold until his widow learned of the auction and requested that the items be donated to the Mayhew Foundation.

Daniels was originally going to leave his collection to his wife, Christine Savage, to sell after his death. When he told her about his project, her response was: “Why don't you sell it now?” »

“She doesn’t want to deal with that kind of stuff,” says the actor, who turned 78 in February.

Amid the do-it-all mentality, Daniels kept two things. One of them was a Lucasfilm statue congratulating him on his 40 years of service. The other, an 18-inch C-3PO statue made from Legos.

But it looks like everything related to droids and Daniels is in the auction, starting from a first draft of the script hand-annotated from the original. Star Wars film and pages of hand-written Ewok dialogue on a C-3PO Igloo cooler and a pair of unworn Adidas R2-D2 jogging shoes.

It's evening in London, and the actor is collecting the auction catalog of his art objects. He falls into a reflective mood as he flips through the pages, memories bubbling up like an X-wing rising from a swamp.

Among the items are two batches of sockets and tubes from the famous Millennium Falcon spaceships, pieces that Daniels rescued when he came across a sweating bonfire at the Elstree Studios in the UK after finishing filming . Return of the Jedi. Less thought was given to props in this era of filmmaking and storage space still remained an issue. Plus, no one thought Star Wars would continue after the original trilogy.

“They were burning the Millennium Falcon,” he said in a surprised voice. “I was horrified. I think everyone loves the Falcon. It had character. The wood, plastic and loose parts made a disgusting bonfire in the drizzle. I just picked up a few pieces.

Chair backs, like those of Return of the Jedi And The Force Awakens which are up for auction, were useless for the actor because he never used chairs in costume on film sets.

“I couldn’t sit down,” he said. “I could never get rid of the costume. I always thought that if the world was bombed, I would still be wandering in the desert today.

Well, the C-3PO belt buckles surely had some use, right?

“They were more trophies than buckles,” he notes, adding that he was never the type of actor to make a name for himself. Then he launches into a mock conversation. “That’s me on the loop.” Then in another voice he said, “Really? Who are you?” “Anthony Daniels.” “And…?”

Perhaps one of the most random items for sale is a signed Pittsburgh Penguins hockey jersey with the number 77 (the year the original film was released) that he received for hosting a charity event for the NHL team. He even got to ride the Zamboni, and he performed well the first two times the resurfacer circled the arena for the presentation, but then had to stand on it while she smoothed the ice for the entire the rink.

“It was a great evening,” he remembers. “Would I go to a hockey game again?” No.”

There is also a chance to win The Empire Strikes Back set a security badge with letters S. and W.

“You couldn’t get on set without it. And one day Gary Kurtz, the producer, came on set and he didn't have it. And they didn’t let him in,” he said before bursting out laughing. “Bright.”

Elsewhere, the gingerbread cookie sold may be more bitter than sweet. It was given to him on the last day of filming in 2019. The Last Jedi by Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm.

“I ran into Mark Hamill on his last day,” Daniels recalls, “and he said to me, 'I've been in all these movies and what do I get for a going away gift?' A cookie.' And I kind of laughed. And then the same thing happened to me. I got a cookie.

How did you feel when you received the cookie?

“How did you think I felt?”

Why did you decide not to eat the cookie and keep it?

“Well, that was my going away gift. Would you like to eat your leave present?

Propstore's Entertainment Memorabilia Auction runs March 12-14, and the Anthony Daniels Collection will take place on March 13. Check out some of the articles below.

