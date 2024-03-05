Dakota Johnson Gets Candid About 'Madame Web' Backlash





Dakota Johnson talks about Madame Web. The actress detailed her feelings on the Sony-Marvel film which failed at the box office and was slammed by critics and fans as one of the worst modern superhero films ever made. As she previously hinted during the film's publicity tour, Johnson said the project's storyline about a paramedic with psychic powers was drastically changed from what she initially read. But in retrospect, Johnson also felt like she might not have been the right choice for the comic book movie world (even though some critics thought her line readings in the film were the best thing about the movie ). “It was really an experience for me to make this film,” Johnson said Hustle. “I’ve never done anything like this before. I'll probably never do something like this again, because I have no meaning in this world. And I know it now. But sometimes in this industry, you sign up for something, and it's one thing, and then as you create it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you're like, “Wait, what?” But it was a real learning experience, and sure, it's not nice to be part of something that's being torn to shreds, but I can't say I don't understand. “It's so hard to make movies, and in these big movies that are made – and this is even starting to happen with the smaller ones, and that's what really freaks me out – the decisions are made by committees , and art doesn't work well when it's done by committee,” she added. “Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around him. You can't create art based on numbers and algorithms. I have long felt that the public is extremely intelligent, and those in power are starting to believe that they are not. The public will always be able to sniff out bullshit. Even if movies start to be made with AI, humans won't want to see them. Johnson also joked about the stories that would come out after her. Hustle interview. “Like, 'Dakota Johnson breaks his silence on Madame Web“It’s a fucking box office failure,” the actress said with a laugh. “It's like, 'No, I'm not breaking any silence.' I'm just talking. » (Stories like this – maybe Johnson is clairvoyant after all?). Over the weekend, Johnson's co-star Sydney Sweeney also commented on the reaction to the film while hosting the NBC show. Saturday Night Livejoking in his monologue, “You saw me in Anyone but you And Euphoria. You certainly haven't seen me Madame Web.”

