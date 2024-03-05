Singapore PM defends Taylor Swift exclusivity deal amid regional grumbling | Entertainment News





Lee Hsien Loong says the deal to attract the pop star is not hostile to other Southeast Asian countries.

Singapore's prime minister has defended striking a deal with Taylor Swift to ensure she does not perform in any other Southeast Asian country following complaints from regional neighbors. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged for the first time on Tuesday that the city-state had signed an exclusivity deal with the global pop icon, but denied the deal was hostile to other countries in the region. Our agencies negotiated a deal with her to come to Singapore and perform, and to make Singapore her only stop in Southeast Asia, Lee told reporters at a press conference at the ASEAN-Australia summit in Melbourne , in Australia. An agreement has been reached. And it turned out to be a very successful arrangement. I don't consider this hostile. Lee said it was not clear whether the pop singer would have performed in other countries in the region if such an arrangement had not been made. Maybe, maybe not. These are things she will decide, he said. Lee's remarks came after claims that the city-state lured Swift with a grant worth $2 million to $3 million sparked complaints across the region. Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin lamented last month that he would have tried to strike a similar deal if he had known about the Singapore deal. Philippine lawmaker Joey Salceda on Wednesday called on Manila to question Singapore over the subsidy, saying the city-states' actions were not what good neighbors do. Singapore's Culture Minister Edwin Tong told Parliament on Monday that speculation about the size of the grant was not accurate, without specifying its conditions, including whether it stipulated that Swift would not perform elsewhere. Singapore officials have argued that the cost of attracting Swift is far outweighed by the benefits the pop icon will bring to tourism-related sectors such as accommodation, retail and restaurants. Swift, one of the most successful musical artists of all time, sold out six concerts in Singapore, the only Asian stop on the Eras tour outside of Japan. The shows, which run until March 9, bring together some 300,000 people, including fans from neighboring Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/5/singapores-pm-defends-taylor-swift-exclusivity-deal-amid-regional-grumbles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos