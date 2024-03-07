Matisyahu at El Club, 5 things to know – Daily Tribune

The world wasn't sure what to make of Matisyahu when he released his debut album, “Shake Off the Dust,” 20 years ago. Suffice it to say that there was no defined path for a Hasidic Jew, wrapped in traditional regalia, rapping to reggae rhythms.

But over the course of seven studio albums and almost as many EPs, Matisyahu (born Matthew Miller and raised in White Palins, New York) has found a hybrid audience rooted in the jam band community. Two albums – “Live at Stubbs” in 2005 and “Youth” in 2006 – were certified gold, and the latter was nominated for a Grammy Award. He also had four No. 1 singles on the Billboard reggae chart, including “King Without a Crown,” which also reached the Top 30 on the Billboard 200.

These are of course volatile and meaningful days to be Matisyahu. Following the war between Israel and Hamas, he faced protests outside his concerts and even had to cancel a few shows when venue employees refused to work there. He continues his fight; nevertheless, with a new EP (“Hold the Fire”) and musical messages of encouragement and even optimism that he hopes will provide a positive service to his audience…

* Despite the resulting uproar, Matisyahu, 44, says by phone that the shows on his current tour feel “very special.” People go out because they love music. They know what I stand for. They know where I stand. But I feel like there is a strong, deep desire right now to feel connected and to feel some sort of community. I think people can feel that at Matisyahu concerts. Music… generates a lot of light, a lot of positive vibrations.

* Ideally, he adds, music can be transformed into a vehicle for constructive conversation beyond rhetoric. “We have a little position there which, honestly, I think only helps us. It's difficult for some fans, sometimes difficult for me and my family. But it's not like a forum open to debate. I have a microphone and a very loud band, and no one else does. It’s up to me to control the vibe of what we do. Certainly the energy of the crowd and the exchange between the musicians, myself and the fans, the people who receive the music, is an organized thing. We all influence each other.

* The five tracks on the “Hold the Fire” EP come from a batch of about 40 songs that Matisyahu recorded over the past year, working with, he says, 100 different writers and producers on a period of six months. “It was very, very inspiring, and a lot of good music came out of that period. I felt like I had material, lots of ideas, and I was excited to work with other people. So that’s what happened and (“Hold the Fire”) are the first five I’ve released from that group of songs. “

*And, Matisyahu promises, it's the start of a steady stream of new material and a “mix of content” throughout the year. “On this first EP, the theme is endurance. For me as an artist, when I was starting out, there was a lot of work and grind in my 20s and 30s. I've had different struggles with music, with fans, with the balance between art and business and how that evolves over time. I've just been going through a process of growth and maturation as I perform this music in front of fans, and a lot of fans have been with me on this journey. You don't always get a bright, delivered pop song at a Matisyahu concert. It's a little trip. »

*Matisyahu will perform Saturday, March 9 at El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Highway, Detroit. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cydeways. 313-757-7942 or elclubdetroit.com.