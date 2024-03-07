10 biggies from the South who will give tough competition to Bollywood in 2024





Until a few years ago, Bollywood had no competition with South Indian films. On the contrary, many Bollywood filmmakers have remade the South superhits that were so successful in Bollywood, like Wanted and Drishyam. However, these days there are few opportunities for remakes as most South and Bollywood films are released in multiple languages. This is the reason why films like KGF, Pushpa, RRR and Kantara could win the hearts of millions of Indians across the country. This year too, some mega films from the South are aiming for a pan-India as well as worldwide release. And these films can give tough competition to 2024 B-town releases like Maidaan, Singham Again, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and many others. Kantar 1 Rishab Shetty's Kantara was a pan-Indian hit. The actor and director is now releasing Kantara 1 in 2024, which is expected to receive a very good response across the country. The greatest of all time Apparently, this will be Thalapathy Vijay's last film before he begins his political activities. The high-end action film is slated to release on August 15 and will likely clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. Some time This is one of Suriya's biggest pan-Indian films which will be released in 38 languages ​​and hopes are quite high on this film. Cattle This will be Jr NTR's first release after RRR and will also mark the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Pushpa: the rule The first film starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna was a pan-Indian hit. The sequel is also expected to do very well and is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Thangalaan Chiyaan Vikram is a big star in the Tamil film industry. After his impressive performance in Mani Ratnam-directed PS1 and PS2, he will next be seen in mega film Thangalam, which is scheduled to release in April 2024. Kalki 2898 AD Although the film stars Prabhas as the protagonist, it can be called a pan-Indian film and not just a Tollywood film as it also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in important roles. Indian 2 Kamal Haasan is all set to return as Senapati in Indian 2 and it is indeed one of the most awaited films of 2024. Game changer The makers have already stated that Game Changer helmed by Ram Charan and directed by Shankar will be a pan-Indian film. With Kiara Advani in the lead, the aim is to attract the Bollywood audience as well. Vettayan Rajinikanth's next film in which he collaborated with his idol Amitabh Bachchan after a long hiatus is also releasing this year and is aiming for a pan-India release.



