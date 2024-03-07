The Hollywood Roosevelt's penthouse suites are getting a makeover





Two historic penthouse suites at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt boutique hotel in Los Angeles have been renovated by local young man Kevin Klein to meet contemporary needs and recapture neglected “Gilded Age” features. Built in the late 1920s, the Spanish Colonial Revival Hotel has been a Tinsel Town staple for nearly a century. It has also been home to stars such as Clark Gable, Carole Lombard and Johnny Grant, who now lend their names to the residential units they once occupied. Settle into the renovated penthouse suites at the Hollywood Roosevelt (Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt) Reorganized to maximize common areas perfect for entertaining as well as guest stays, the 185m² units incorporate rich period-specific elements like dark-stained walnut and those that have transcended time, like the sunken lounges . “We selected finishes and materials that were a bit androgynous and could be viewed appropriately through the stylistic lenses of the hotel's Spanish Colonial Revival architecture and Hollywood Regency interiors,” says Klein. “It was difficult to work around the constraints of a historic building, but the process also revealed some pleasant surprises. At one point midway through the project, we cut a hole in a ceiling and found an unfinished mural, 60-80 years old, that had been entirely forgotten about. (Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt) (Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt) (Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt) (Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt) Deep-grain Italian marble, antique mirror details and warm plasterwork feature prominently in both suites. The lights, rugs, chairs, tables, mirrors and sofas – some more than 200 years old – come from more than 25 countries. This conservation gives each space a lived-in and heritage atmosphere. The effective juxtaposition of rich colors, intricate patterns and clean geometries hints at a more contemporary influence, albeit nuanced and layered. (Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt) (Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt) (Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt) The two sprawling “residences” have two large bedrooms with bathrooms. While the Gable and Lombard Penthouse has a state-of-the-art entertainment system, the Johnny Grant Apartment has a fully equipped kitchen and dining room for 16 people. A 278 m² outdoor terrace connects the two units and allows for a seamless spatial flow when combined under one rental. “From the spectacular views and opulent living spaces of the Gable and Lombard Penthouse to the private rooftop garden of the Johnny Grant Apartment, both suites are perfect for hosting memorable meetings with a shared rooftop space offering 360-degree views views of the city and the iconic Hollywood sign,” says the hotel. (Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt) (Image credit: Photography by Adrian Gaut. Courtesy of Hollywood Roosevelt) thehollywoodroosevelt.com

