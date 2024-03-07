To Kill a Mockingbird spreads its wings on stage at Fisher Theater Macomb Daily

Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, running through March 17 at Detroits Fisher Theater (Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

Few works have had the kind of momentum that To Kill a Mockingbird has enjoyed, from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel in 1960 to the Academy Award-winning film in 1962 and the Tony Award-nominated play six years ago.

But few works are powerful enough to take off on each of these platforms.

Harper Lees' story of small-town Alabama lawyer Atticus Finch and his defense of a black man wrongly accused of rape and assault in 1934 is, unfortunately, as provocative today today than it was when it was published. The racism, bigotry, and bigotry at the heart of Mockingbird have not receded from the international discourse that fuels writer Aaron Sorkin.

Sorkins' award-winning screenplay is indeed the star of Mockingbird, which runs at Detroits Fisher Theater through March 17. The two-hour, 40-minute (plus intermission) production is driven by the fast-paced, sharp dialogue he employed in his HBO series The Newsroom and in films such as Steve Jobs, The Social Network, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Moneyball. He asserts his point without being preachy, but he leaves any viewer dismayed at those who cannot embrace fully self-evident truths, whether it be race or, implicitly, elected officials who break the law.

It is, in other words, a play as much for our times as it is about the Deep South of 1934, vibrating with a slap in the face that leaves an audience silent and nervous, even if the story is familiar (required reading in many programs) has become. And that's where we're not kidding, because Sorkins' script also fills Mockingbird with generous doses of humor, which come across with disconcerting ease but also sets up the play's tragic events for greater resonance.

Mockingbird also comes with a not-so-veiled call to action; drawing on All Rise's judicial edict, Scout Finch introduces the show by reflecting that “We were summoned to do more than stand.” We were asked to elevate ourselves, to rise to the level of a righteous God and do His work. It’s a measure by which Mockingbird illustrates and judges the collective’s successes and failures on stage to achieve this.

It's a theatrical charge that demands its actors rise to its challenge, and the Mockingbird touring company is more than up to the task. Sorkins focuses more on Atticus, expanding Scout's narration to also include his brother Jem and their friend Dill Harris, an interweaving of the timeline of events and more references to anti-Semitism give the characters more nuance and the actors more room to play. maneuver within them, and this ensemble takes full advantage of it throughout the piece.

Richard Thomas (yes, John Boy says goodnight during the encore) is in full control of Atticus, a role originated by Michigan's Jeff Daniels on Broadway. He handles the arc that Sorkin gives the character, from serious citizen and public servant to activist, with transparent grace. Thomas' decades as a masterful actor are on full display in Mockingbird, delivering funny lines with deft timing and knowing exactly when and how long to pause and using subtle gestures to convey emotions beyond his facial expressions.

Most importantly, his Atticus is compelling in his burgeoning belief that there is not necessarily good in everyone, as he repeatedly tells his children. Thomas presents this as an intellectual development rather than a revelation, which gives it even more power.

A character as well-known as Thomas can, of course, overshadow those around him, but the chemistry of the Mockingbird cast mitigates that. This is especially true of the children played by adults, Maeve Moynihan as Scout, Justin Mark as Jem, and the brilliant Steven Lee Johnson as Dill, who sometimes work as a single, self-aware Greek entity/chorus of the play, particularly when they express and sometimes affirm Atticus's inner turmoil. . Each of their three performances captures the character's struggle to maintain youthful idealism amid the events around them.

Jacqueline Williams also stands out as Finch's nanny/housekeeper Calpurnia, while Jeff Still softens the edges of Judge John Taylor and Ted Koch balances villainous menace and restraint as the hapless Bob Ewell. The physical movement of the sets is also impressive, with everyone in the company, including Thomas stacking chairs, making the smooth transitions part of the overall energy.

There are scenes in Mockingbird that are breathtaking (the courtroom interrogations, a nighttime confrontation with the Ku Klux Klan outside defendant Tom Robinson's cell) and heartwarming, including Atticus's discussion with Dill about his family situation. Only the racist neighbor, Mrs. Henry Dubose, and the mystery of Boo Radley are neglected in the play; the latter is there and an opportunity for Marks Jem to run around in his boxers but not near the thematic parallel that there is in the film.

This is, however, a minor flaw in an otherwise magnificent work. The theatrical mockingbird has both brawn and heart, and if you're not moved by it, on many levels, then you're definitely not paying attention.

To Kill a Mockingbird runs through March 17 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. 313-872-1000 or broadwayindetroit.com.