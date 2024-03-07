Connect with us

To Kill a Mockingbird spreads its wings on stage at Fisher Theater Macomb Daily

Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, running through March 17 at Detroits Fisher Theater (Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

Few works have had the kind of momentum that To Kill a Mockingbird has enjoyed, from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel in 1960 to the Academy Award-winning film in 1962 and the Tony Award-nominated play six years ago.

But few works are powerful enough to take off on each of these platforms.

Harper Lees' story of small-town Alabama lawyer Atticus Finch and his defense of a black man wrongly accused of rape and assault in 1934 is, unfortunately, as provocative today today than it was when it was published. The racism, bigotry, and bigotry at the heart of Mockingbird have not receded from the international discourse that fuels writer Aaron Sorkin.

Sorkins' award-winning screenplay is indeed the star of Mockingbird, which runs at Detroits Fisher Theater through March 17. The two-hour, 40-minute (plus intermission) production is driven by the fast-paced, sharp dialogue he employed in his HBO series The Newsroom and in films such as Steve Jobs, The Social Network, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Moneyball. He asserts his point without being preachy, but he leaves any viewer dismayed at those who cannot embrace fully self-evident truths, whether it be race or, implicitly, elected officials who break the law.

It is, in other words, a play as much for our times as it is about the Deep South of 1934, vibrating with a slap in the face that leaves an audience silent and nervous, even if the story is familiar (required reading in many programs) has become. And that's where we're not kidding, because Sorkins' script also fills Mockingbird with generous doses of humor, which come across with disconcerting ease but also sets up the play's tragic events for greater resonance.

Mockingbird also comes with a not-so-veiled call to action; drawing on All Rise's judicial edict, Scout Finch introduces the show by reflecting that “We were summoned to do more than stand.” We were asked to elevate ourselves, to rise to the level of a righteous God and do His work. It’s a measure by which Mockingbird illustrates and judges the collective’s successes and failures on stage to achieve this.

