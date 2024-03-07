Queen remains a timeless coming-of-age tale, but has Kangana Ranaut's character added to her legacy? | Bollywood News

“No matter what I do, I will always be remembered as the Queen.”

For any actor be known by your character's name can be a double-edged sword. If the character assures them a dose of sustained admiration for years to come, he also sets a reference which can often be limiting. This places them in a perpetual battle with themselves, like a dog chasing its tail. The character becomes like a tail attached to him, and the actors constantly pursue the success they initially achieved with him. Even if they want to forget it and move on, there are people like us who would continue to appear at movie anniversaries, reminding them of those unforgettable roles they played many moons ago.

Kangana Ranaut's queen is one such character who stuck to the actor like hot wax. The film created a wave in both Hindi cinema and the actor's career. Just like her character Rani, Kangana found her voice through this film. She became the standard bearer for feminism, exposing the wrongdoings of Bollywood and bringing the nepotism debate to the forefront. This was the moment when Kangana embraced her character beyond the confines of the big screen and brought it into her personal life. She destroyed the stereotypes and with that the big egos of the Hindi film industry.

Wait a minute. Are we distracted here? Shouldn't we focus on the film Queen and not Kangana? As I grapple with these questions, I realize that none of these contemporary debates have affected my experience revisiting Queen a decade after its release. It still evoked the same old fuzzy, happy, hopeful feelings from ten years ago, reminding me of my twenties, navigating the intricacies of relationships and responsibilities in a big city to find myself at the end of it all.

That's the beauty of a wholesome coming-of-age movie that everyone, no matter their age, can relate to, because growing up and realizing your worth is perhaps the part most crucial moment in everyone's life, and Queen was among the first female-centered film to do that.

For example, how many of us have avoided things that remind us of our first heartbreak but gradually overcame it? In Queen, Kangana's Rani runs away from the Eiffel Tower after reaching Paris because it reminds of her ex-fiancé Vijay's (Rajkummar Rao) empty promises. It's like running away from music after reaching a nightclub. But Rani's new friendship with Vijaylaxmi (Lisa Hayden) comes to her rescue in a foreign land. The feminine bond not only makes him forget his pain, but, more importantly, allows him to recognize all the possibilities that present themselves when we truly love ourselves.

Kangana Ranaut's queen celebrates her 10th birthday.

Vijay breaks Rani's heart just two days before their wedding. Left alone with the darkness Mehendi isin his hands, Rani goes on a solo honeymoon. During her journey across Europe, the color of the henna gradually fades, a poignant metaphor for Rani's gradual recovery and her journey toward newfound freedom and independence. In a pivotal scene near the end of his trip to Europe, Vijay resurfaces, seeking reconciliation. At this point, the Mehendi on Rani's hand has almost completely disappeared, symbolizing her release from the bitter breakup.

While Queen is about a heartbroken woman who finds herself in Europe, it's unapologetically desi. Rani comes from a typical neighborhood of Rajouri Garden in Delhi and she proudly displays her Indiannes in Europe.

Whether it's getting drunk and waving your sweater in the air before tucking it safely into your bag, or spontaneously starting to dance in front of a bemused taxi driver exclaiming, ” Dilli aao boss! Dilli aao! Rani embodies everything local in a global context. She even ventures into selling pani puri in Amsterdam and puts an Italian to shame when it comes to kissing. “Get any Emraan Hashmi movie. She has the best kiss of all. (Take any Emraan Hashmi film, he kisses the best),” she says. This is probably the funniest, most authentic and effective promotion of India I've seen in a film. Perhaps better than all a breathtaking chauvinism that has become the new norm.

What worked for Queen, and continues to do so, is its true emotional core. It tells a story that is honest, sincere and without ulterior motives. What also helped was that audiences approached the theaters with an open mind, devoid of any preconceived notions. At the time of its release, Kangana was just an actor giving what remains the best performance of her career. The controversies that subsequently engulfed her, including the infamous episode of Koffee With Karan in 2017 and her shift from breaking stereotypes in Bollywood to adopting far-right, illiberal views, had yet to surface .

But do these changes in the actor's perception change the way the public perceives Queen after a decade? While it's difficult to separate Kangana Ranaut from her on-screen personas these days, especially given her recent film choices, Queen is independent of the actor's personal identity. It remains a timeless piece of cinema that has stood the test of time and continues to resonate with audiences across generations. This raises the age-old question: Is it important to separate the art from the artist? Sometimes it is.