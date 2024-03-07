UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report Releases 2024 Film Results





Theatrical releases that saw the highest median return on investment (ROI) in 2023 were those whose distributions reflected racial representation proportional to the actual population of the United States, according to the latest report on diversity in Hollywood from UCLA. Horror films like M3GAN (14.0 return on investment) and X saw (7.5 ROI) were among films with casts that were 41 to 50 percent BIPOC, the category with the highest median ROI (1.1). Conversely, the category with the lowest ROI (-0.25) was the least diverse (less than 11% of BIPOC actors). According to U.S. Census data, 43.6% of the country in 2023 was BIPOC. Proportionately representative films also grossed a median of $114.2 million worldwide, the second highest median box office behind films with casts that were 31 to 40 percent BIPOC ($119.8 million). dollars). This last category included the billions of dollars barbie ($1.4 billion, to be exact), which topped the global box office in 2023. The lowest-earning category was once again the least diverse, with a median of just $18.2 million at the end of the year. global scale. Women made up the majority of moviegoers during the opening weekend of barbie (69%) as well as two other films in the top 10, The little Mermaid (68 percent) and Elementary (54 percent). The latter two films also had majority BIPOC audiences, which overall boosted the opening weekend sales of seven of the top 10 and 14 of the 20 highest-grossing films of 2023. Every film in the top 10 global grossers had a cast of at least 31 percent BIPOC, except Oppenheimer (11-20 percent), which had a predominantly white and predominantly male audience on opening weekend. “After examining global and domestic box office success and audience demographics for more than a decade, we have repeatedly found that people want to see films that reflect the diversity that exists in their communities and in the world,” Ana-Christina Ramón, who directs the UCLA Entertainment and Media Research Initiative, said in a statement. The report, now in its 11th edition, also ranks the best theatrical releases based on specific opening weekend audience shares. For example, the film with the highest black audience share was The color purple (69 percent), while Asians contributed to the participation Tower of joy and Latinos for Insidious: the red door. The vast majority of people watching The boys in the boat were white (81 percent), Down marked among audiences aged 18 to 34 (78 percent), Indigenous participation peaked during Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (8 percent) and the film most focused on male audiences was a Finnish-American historical action thriller titled Content (71 percent). Meanwhile, which movie had the most women in the seats opening weekend? Taylor Swift: the era tour (79 percent), of course. But cinema employment is not keeping pace with the diversification of the public. Women, BIPOC, and disabled characters in film remain underrepresented relative to their actual numbers, as do women and BIPOC directors and writers. Budgets of $100 million or more were given to 17 films made by white men, 10 by BIPOC directors and just one by a white woman – Greta Gerwig, whose film made the most money of all .

