UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report Analyzes 'Barbie,' 'Creed 3' and More
The latest UCLA Hollywood Diversity report found that diversity is key to ticket sales, noting that BIPOC audiences and women were the biggest winners at the box office in 2023.
According to the study, films like “Barbie” and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents” – whose casts included 31 to 40 percent people of color – recorded the median global box office receipts. highest ($119.8 million) among the top 200 films of the year, indicating that diversity drives demand for films.
Researchers noted that audiences of color dominated opening weekend sales for 14 of the top 20 films, particularly when those casts included or were led by people of color. “Creed III,” “Scream VI” and “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which featured particularly diverse casts, were the highest-grossing of their franchises; BIPOC audiences made up at least 60% of each film's opening weekend domestic audience. Meanwhile, women dominated ticket sales for three of the top 10 films, accounting for 69% of domestic opening weekend sales for “Barbie,” 68% for “The Little Mermaid” and 54% for “ Elementary.”
“After examining global and domestic box office success and audience demographics for more than a decade, we have repeatedly found that people want to see films that reflect the diversity that exists in their communities and in the world,” said Ana-Christina Ramón, co-director of cinema. -report founder and director of the Entertainment and Media Research Initiative at UCLA.
The Hollywood Diversity Report, now in its 11th year, covers the best English-language theatrical films of 2023. SAG-AFTRA strikes.
The first part of the report examines 109 of the highest-grossing films of 2023 to take into account the racial/ethnic identity, gender identity and disability status of leading talent; global diversity of actors; diversity of screenwriters and directors; gender; box office and domestic ticket buyer demographics. (Part two will analyze the streaming versions and will be released later this year.)
“Our reporting cannot emphasize this enough: films that embrace diversity are more likely to resonate with audiences, leading to box office success and, ultimately, long-term sustainability industry,” added Darnell Hunt, executive vice chancellor and dean of UCLA, and co-founder of the report.
Take “Barbie” for example. The study analyzes the $1.4 billion film from producer-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig, noting that the key to “Barbie's” success was the women, who “filled the theaters and represented nearly 70% of domestic ticket sales” when it premiered. weekend. “But even as Barbie broke box office records, the industry demonstrated that it continued to undervalue female-centered and female-led films.”
In front of the camera, women made up 32.1% of film leads in 2023, down more than 6% from the 2022 figure, continuing a downward trend that began in 2019. In terms of representation behind the camera, the men retained the two opportunities for directing. and the highest budgets. Only 16 films among the top 200 were directed by women (14.7%, virtually on par with the 2022 figure) and only five of them were directed by women of color. White female directors are most likely to have the smallest budgets, with Gerwig one of only three women to direct a film released in 2023 with a budget of $100 million or more, compared to 25 helmed by men.
“It’s a wake-up call for Hollywood,” Ramón said of the potential “Barbie” effect. “Studios need to invest in women and their stories. Women creators and film fans are an integral part of the industry’s growth. Hunt shared a harsh rebuke regarding the state of affairs: “There is an industry-wide problem with engagement with diversity. »
On a more positive note, the study indicated an increase in representation of lead actors, directors and writers of color, who each reported the largest shares in each of these categories in the report's history. The share of motion pictures directed by people of color, such as Michael B. Jordan's “Creed III,” reached 22.8 percent. This figure is up 6% from last year and nearly double the 2011 figure. Additionally, films featuring actors in the “most diverse range” (made up of 50% or more people of color) were more numerous than less diverse films.
“The question is whether this upward trend in diversity will continue,” Hunt said. “These gains are most likely the result of projects approved three years ago. We are in a very different and politicized place, and as efforts and leaders who championed inclusiveness and equity disappear from studios, will the next three to five years see a free fall in terms of diversity in Hollywood ?
Disabled actors also gained ground, as a proportion of all theatrical roles (7.1%) and in leading roles (11.3%), up about 2 percentage points from last year. Given that adults with disabilities make up approximately 26% of the U.S. population, this group remains severely underrepresented in front of the cameras.
The same is true for Latinx creatives: Only five of the top films featured Latinx protagonists, and of the four Latinx writers and four Latinx directors ranked in the top 200, none were women. Indigenous representation was even worse. There were no Indigenous leads in the most popular cinema films, with only 10 Indigenous actors among the most credited actors in the entire cast, and none directed or written by an Indigenous person .
The study ends with a stark warning: “If Hollywood sacrifices progress on diversity, how will it keep up?” »write the researchers. “Any new version of Hollywood must prioritize investing in diversity in front of and behind the camera. If movie studios ignore the findings of this series of reports that highlight the importance of providing increasingly diverse audiences with the films they want to see, they do so at their peril.”
Full Hollywood Diversity Report Available here.
