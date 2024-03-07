WCNY Entertainment Academy Seeks Applicants for Spring Session





WCNY is now accepting applications for the spring session of its Entertainment Academy, a 14-week training program focused on careers in television and film production. (Photo credit: zoeyadvertising.com)

SYRACUSE, NY WCNY, a member-supported public media organization in Central New York, announced that it is now accepting applications for the spring session of its Entertainment Academy. Classes are scheduled to begin May 2, according to the WCNY announcement. The Entertainment Academy is a 14-week training program in television and film production that WCNY offers three times a year. The training is aimed at the next generation of television and film production engineers, electricians, set designers, sound mixers and camera operators to help support the growing entertainment industry in Central New York. The program also leads to potential job placements through local unions. They include IATSE Local 52 Motion Picture Studio Mechanics, which provides craft specialists to serve as instructors, providing a foundation of real-world knowledge and industry-specific skills. WCNY is located at 415 W. Fayette St. in Syracuse. Academy specificities Anyone between the ages of 25 and 39 can apply to WCNYs Entertainment Academy. Training sessions are scheduled on Thursdays and Fridays between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participants can earn certification in 14 weeks, including OSHA and Aerial Lift certifications. WCNY says those involved will be ready to work once the course is completed and will also be able to get job placement help. Participants could get jobs for up to $45 an hour, WCNY noted. Anyone interested can learn more about WCNY's Entertainment Academy by visiting the WCNY website at wcny.org/academy.

